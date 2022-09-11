 Positives from Dolphins Pats game! | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Positives from Dolphins Pats game!

New year and I’m back win or lose will be posting my positives from the game!

-Kader Kohou wow did this guy impress me. Had a big TFL against Rhamondre Stevenson (whose a tank) in open field, had a PBU against Henry who has a massive size advantage. And forced a fumble. He looks like a gem.

-Tyreek Hill/Jaylen Waddle, they are who we thought they were.

-Melvin Ingram, had the scoop and score but also a nice TFL and didn’t look like a old player he has plenty left in the tank.

-Brandon Jones, yeah the strip sack was great but this may have been the best coverage game I’ve seen him play. He’s ascending.

-Chase Edmonds and Raheem Mostert not a ton in run game but both showed their receiving chops/RAC ability and will be difference makers in the passing game.

-Offensive Play calling, I loved it not the same stale offense we’re used too, sure we could have and should have scored more but i just enjoyed watching the unique play calls all game long very refreshing.

-Howard/X/Wilkins/Ogbah just gonna lump all 4 together cause their our best defenders and played very good games.

-Bonus: 9ers lost to bears. Gonna be something to keep an eye on all year. Losing our own first makes that pick being high even more important.
 
The only negative was our inability to run for 1 God d*** yard when we needed 1 God d*** yard. But other than that it was excellent.
 
Hahaha we have one DB w an unpronounceable name who wasn’t drafted out there making plays while the other DB w the unpronounceable name (after 3 years) - a 1st round pick - was inactive. Let that sink in
 
