Positives from Dolphins Pats game!

Swollcolb
Active Roster
- Joined
- Nov 2, 2016
- Messages
- 1,188
- Reaction score
- 2,985
New year and I’m back win or lose will be posting my positives from the game!
-Kader Kohou wow did this guy impress me. Had a big TFL against Rhamondre Stevenson (whose a tank) in open field, had a PBU against Henry who has a massive size advantage. And forced a fumble. He looks like a gem.
-Tyreek Hill/Jaylen Waddle, they are who we thought they were.
-Melvin Ingram, had the scoop and score but also a nice TFL and didn’t look like a old player he has plenty left in the tank.
-Brandon Jones, yeah the strip sack was great but this may have been the best coverage game I’ve seen him play. He’s ascending.
-Chase Edmonds and Raheem Mostert not a ton in run game but both showed their receiving chops/RAC ability and will be difference makers in the passing game.
-Offensive Play calling, I loved it not the same stale offense we’re used too, sure we could have and should have scored more but i just enjoyed watching the unique play calls all game long very refreshing.
-Howard/X/Wilkins/Ogbah just gonna lump all 4 together cause their our best defenders and played very good games.
-Bonus: 9ers lost to bears. Gonna be something to keep an eye on all year. Losing our own first makes that pick being high even more important.
-Kader Kohou wow did this guy impress me. Had a big TFL against Rhamondre Stevenson (whose a tank) in open field, had a PBU against Henry who has a massive size advantage. And forced a fumble. He looks like a gem.
-Tyreek Hill/Jaylen Waddle, they are who we thought they were.
-Melvin Ingram, had the scoop and score but also a nice TFL and didn’t look like a old player he has plenty left in the tank.
-Brandon Jones, yeah the strip sack was great but this may have been the best coverage game I’ve seen him play. He’s ascending.
-Chase Edmonds and Raheem Mostert not a ton in run game but both showed their receiving chops/RAC ability and will be difference makers in the passing game.
-Offensive Play calling, I loved it not the same stale offense we’re used too, sure we could have and should have scored more but i just enjoyed watching the unique play calls all game long very refreshing.
-Howard/X/Wilkins/Ogbah just gonna lump all 4 together cause their our best defenders and played very good games.
-Bonus: 9ers lost to bears. Gonna be something to keep an eye on all year. Losing our own first makes that pick being high even more important.