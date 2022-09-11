Positives from Dolphins Pats game!

New year and I’m back win or lose will be posting my positives from the game!



-Kader Kohou wow did this guy impress me. Had a big TFL against Rhamondre Stevenson (whose a tank) in open field, had a PBU against Henry who has a massive size advantage. And forced a fumble. He looks like a gem.



-Tyreek Hill/Jaylen Waddle, they are who we thought they were.



-Melvin Ingram, had the scoop and score but also a nice TFL and didn’t look like a old player he has plenty left in the tank.



-Brandon Jones, yeah the strip sack was great but this may have been the best coverage game I’ve seen him play. He’s ascending.



-Chase Edmonds and Raheem Mostert not a ton in run game but both showed their receiving chops/RAC ability and will be difference makers in the passing game.



-Offensive Play calling, I loved it not the same stale offense we’re used too, sure we could have and should have scored more but i just enjoyed watching the unique play calls all game long very refreshing.



-Howard/X/Wilkins/Ogbah just gonna lump all 4 together cause their our best defenders and played very good games.



-Bonus: 9ers lost to bears. Gonna be something to keep an eye on all year. Losing our own first makes that pick being high even more important.