Positives from dolphins Texans game!

- Jevon Holland is a stud. He had a nice int but he’s been getting a ton of pressures too. He’s a guy who passes the eye ball test every game but nice to see him get the big plays of validation.

-Emmanuel Ogbah 2.5 sacks he’s a dominant pass rusher.

- Mike Gesicki, those one handed catches were wild. He’s so freaking good.

- Jerome Baker finally making a big time play. That was clutch to reestablish himself on a throw away and toe tap the int. That’s not a normal LB play.

- Mack Hollins, this dude has the clutch gene. He had the TD before half. He had the late game first down conversion and the special teams play to down the ball at the 1 yard line. He is an ideal role player, and has become one of my favorite players on the entire team.

- Jaylen Waddle he’s our best offensive player, he’s a WR1 and a consistent weapon. And that’s with bad QB play and a ****ty offensive scheme (excuse my language but it’s bad).

- Jaelan Phillips, the option play where he flushed out Tyrod and made a play on the RB was awesome. He consistently flashed his elite athletic traits.

- Byron Jones he had a few pass break ups on plays that could have been big plays. He also set the edge in the run game. He made a big time run stuff on a play that could have been a big run.

- we got win number 2 and 49ers got spanked by Cardinals back up QB. Huge for draft position. Also was nice to see the Jags beat Buffalo