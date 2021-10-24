Positives from Falcons game!

since they're arguably the worst defense in the NFL BEFORE all their injuries, it was fun watching our one-read QB find wide open receivers all game and the running game finally produce. Gesicki is a great receiver. Shame he'll be gone after the season. Howard got away with PI a lot, ending ATL drives which if not for that, this is likely a blowout. That was fun. Flores was exposed again as the fraud he is so his apologists are dwindling in numbers. Tua put up good fantasy numbers for the owners smart enough to start him agains the league's worst defense so they must be ecstatic. Ahmed is looking like a serviceable complimentary back. And lastly, hopefully this was enough to get Ross to understand everyone needs to be fired and Tua isn't a franchise QB.