Positives from Falcons game!

Swollcolb
Club Member
- Joined
- Nov 2, 2016
- Messages
- 1,069
- Reaction score
- 2,290
- Mike Gesicki is really good, he had a great game.
- Jaylen Waddle did his thing, I believe he’s tied for second most catches all time in NFL history through first 6 games.
- Myles Gaskin had a nice rebound game.
- Tua threw 4 TD passes. I know he had 2 bad ints and he wasn’t good enough, but if we were comparing him to other rookie QBs or second year QBs hed be fairly impressive, the issue is he’s getting compared to what Watson could do for us.
- Xavien Howard and Jevon Holland, their the only defensive players who did anything so they get a shout out.
