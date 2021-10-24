 Positives from Falcons game! | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Positives from Falcons game!

Swollcolb

Swollcolb

Club Member
Joined
Nov 2, 2016
Messages
1,069
Reaction score
2,290
- Mike Gesicki is really good, he had a great game.
- Jaylen Waddle did his thing, I believe he’s tied for second most catches all time in NFL history through first 6 games.
- Myles Gaskin had a nice rebound game.
- Tua threw 4 TD passes. I know he had 2 bad ints and he wasn’t good enough, but if we were comparing him to other rookie QBs or second year QBs hed be fairly impressive, the issue is he’s getting compared to what Watson could do for us.
- Xavien Howard and Jevon Holland, their the only defensive players who did anything so they get a shout out.
 
F

FinFaninSeattle

Scout Team
Joined
Jul 30, 2019
Messages
233
Reaction score
272
Age
47
Location
Bothell
since they're arguably the worst defense in the NFL BEFORE all their injuries, it was fun watching our one-read QB find wide open receivers all game and the running game finally produce. Gesicki is a great receiver. Shame he'll be gone after the season. Howard got away with PI a lot, ending ATL drives which if not for that, this is likely a blowout. That was fun. Flores was exposed again as the fraud he is so his apologists are dwindling in numbers. Tua put up good fantasy numbers for the owners smart enough to start him agains the league's worst defense so they must be ecstatic. Ahmed is looking like a serviceable complimentary back. And lastly, hopefully this was enough to get Ross to understand everyone needs to be fired and Tua isn't a franchise QB.
 
FloTuaVictory

FloTuaVictory

Hating The Jets With A Passion Since '84
Club Member
Joined
Aug 10, 2005
Messages
2,144
Reaction score
1,259
Age
42
Location
Kalamazoo, Michigan
Swollcolb said:
- Mike Gesicki is really good, he had a great game.
- Jaylen Waddle did his thing, I believe he’s tied for second most catches all time in NFL history through first 6 games.
- Myles Gaskin had a nice rebound game.
- Tua threw 4 TD passes. I know he had 2 bad ints and he wasn’t good enough, but if we were comparing him to other rookie QBs or second year QBs hed be fairly impressive, the issue is he’s getting compared to what Watson could do for us.
- Xavien Howard and Jevon Holland, their the only defensive players who did anything so they get a shout out.
Click to expand...
There was better (not great) play calling on offense. So when we ran that WR screen to Waddle and the screen to Ahmed they weren’t as obvious and actually netted some yards. That’s something.
Oh, and we didn’t try to draw them offsides on 4th and 1. Not that I saw, anyway. That would be the first time this year.
 
EJay

EJay

Scout Team
Club Member
Joined
Aug 30, 2004
Messages
2,863
Reaction score
3,841
FinFaninSeattle said:
since they're arguably the worst defense in the NFL BEFORE all their injuries, it was fun watching our one-read QB find wide open receivers all game and the running game finally produce.
Click to expand...

We have a lot of one-read fans on this site.
 
Lilseb561

Lilseb561

Rookie
Joined
Oct 3, 2021
Messages
83
Reaction score
175
Age
28
Location
West Palm Beach, FL
A big positive was Gaskin. He'd be a good RB on another team that knows how to use him. He should be getting a lot more carries.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom