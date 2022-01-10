 Positives from Pats finale | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Positives from Pats finale

Swollcolb

Swollcolb

- Undrafted rookie Robert Jones started at RT and I thought held his own. I saw a few nice pushes in the run game. He got beat by Judon once but Judon got a Late hit. Really liked him in draft and today was promising.
- Xavien Howard Pick 6 was a thing of beauty, he had a great season 50 tackles 1 sack 5 ints 2 FF 2 FR 2 TDs. If that’s his regression season I’m thrilled.
- Christian Wilkins finished his ascension from good role player to star player. He’s a freak and a force on the interior.
- Jaylen Waddle, not his best game. But set rookie catch record and caught a nice TD. Great rookie year!
- Andrew Van Ginkel had a great game and really finished the season strong after a slow start.
- Jaelan Phillips huge fumble recovery, and he flashes when he’s on the field he’s clearly a superior athlete to every other lineman.
- Duke Johnson needs a contract extension ASAP he’s the best RB we’ve had in a long time. He could be our Cordarelle Patterson where he has a late career breakout in a featured role.
- Special teams was solid, Sanders made all his kicks and Palardy had some nice punts in the rain. I also like Lindsay as a return man he has speed and a reliable ball carrier never fumbled. It’s a plus having a guy that has ball security as a returner.
- Overall I’m happy we finished with a win. 9-8 on the year it’s not what we wanted but overall I’m glad this team didn’t just give up.
- A lot of young talent on this team we have cap space and draft capital to fill our holes (Wr, Ol) and then we just need some better QB play and I think we can be a perennial playoff team
 
artdnj

artdnj

Still another losing season, it hurts and Still quite a few question marks. I’m unsure of Tua and Flores, seem so inconsistent
 
Jssanto

Jssanto

If you guys are correct and Jones is our RT that is the biggest plus of this game.
 
Swollcolb

Swollcolb

GhostArmOfMarino said:
Agreed with most. I wouldn't say Wilkins is a star though. He's just really damn solid at everything.
He had like 90 tackles as an interior Defensive lineman that’s insane. And it’s not like a Lb just getting freebie garbage time tackles, it’s mostly run stops. 4.5 sacks is solid. But he does a lot of dirty work on the inside too. His stats on paper may not look like star but when you see the impact he makes for this team I think he is
 
laxcoach

laxcoach

I only half watched today. I swear I saw 77 out there.

If Jones started, why did Davis enter the game - and for how long?
 
Swollcolb

Swollcolb

dolfan91 said:
Can't say enough about Robert Jones performance at RT. As soon as Jesse Davis entered the game, NE got pressure. I think Davis played his last game in Miami.
Yeah I had to make that my first positive. Matthew Judon is a heck of a pass rusher. I’m just so aggravated coaches didn’t play him earlier would be nice to know if he could be our RT of the future
 
laxcoach

laxcoach

Oh - Secondarily -- on the first long Tua run, to his left, watch the replay. I think it was Eich -- He chased his man running a stunt to the other side of the line. I mean chased him. He didn't reset and look for someone else to engage. He was playing one v. one coverage at OL.
 
G

GhostArmOfMarino

Swollcolb said:
He had like 90 tackles as an interior Defensive lineman that’s insane. And it’s not like a Lb just getting freebie garbage time tackles, it’s mostly run stops. 4.5 sacks is solid. But he does a lot of dirty work on the inside too. His stats on paper may not look like star but when you see the impact he makes for this team I think he is
90 tackles is really good but when I think star, I think someone that can single handedly change a game. To do that as a defender usually it's with pass rush or pass coverage. Not because solid run D isn't important, it's just not quite as "game changing".
 
