Positives from Pats finale

- Undrafted rookie Robert Jones started at RT and I thought held his own. I saw a few nice pushes in the run game. He got beat by Judon once but Judon got a Late hit. Really liked him in draft and today was promising.

- Xavien Howard Pick 6 was a thing of beauty, he had a great season 50 tackles 1 sack 5 ints 2 FF 2 FR 2 TDs. If that’s his regression season I’m thrilled.

- Christian Wilkins finished his ascension from good role player to star player. He’s a freak and a force on the interior.

- Jaylen Waddle, not his best game. But set rookie catch record and caught a nice TD. Great rookie year!

- Andrew Van Ginkel had a great game and really finished the season strong after a slow start.

- Jaelan Phillips huge fumble recovery, and he flashes when he’s on the field he’s clearly a superior athlete to every other lineman.

- Duke Johnson needs a contract extension ASAP he’s the best RB we’ve had in a long time. He could be our Cordarelle Patterson where he has a late career breakout in a featured role.

- Special teams was solid, Sanders made all his kicks and Palardy had some nice punts in the rain. I also like Lindsay as a return man he has speed and a reliable ball carrier never fumbled. It’s a plus having a guy that has ball security as a returner.

- Overall I’m happy we finished with a win. 9-8 on the year it’s not what we wanted but overall I’m glad this team didn’t just give up.

- A lot of young talent on this team we have cap space and draft capital to fill our holes (Wr, Ol) and then we just need some better QB play and I think we can be a perennial playoff team