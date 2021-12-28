 Positives from Saints games! | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Positives from Saints games!

Swollcolb

Swollcolb

Second String
Joined
Nov 2, 2016
Messages
1,131
Reaction score
2,683
- Jaylen Waddle, aka the Miami Dolphins offense.
- Christian Wilkins 8 tackles 0.5 sack, drew a holding penalty, had multiple pressures. And snatched kamaras towel to draw another 15 yard penalty.
- Tuas response to bad plays. 2 weeks in a row he makes mistakes (Ints) and responds with touchdown drives. The 40 yard bomb to Hollins was a beauty.
- Jerome Baker 1.5 more sacks. Missed a tackle in open space, but he’s really picked his game up the last few games.
- Emmanuel Ogbah was absolutely dominant. 2 sacks.
- Mack Hollins caught another punt out of mid air at the 1. That is so hard to do and he makes it look routine. Plus the 40 yard Bomb was a great catch.
- Nik Needham had the pick 6 to get the game started, Van Ginkel the low key star for tipping the ball.
-Brandon Jones had a sack and a pick. But he needs to stop hitting QBs high and late.
- Zach Sieler, this man is going from good story, to quality role player, to an absolute STAR
- Finz for the win again x7
 
S

SF Dolphin Fan

Seasoned Veteran
Club Member
Joined
May 27, 2005
Messages
16,953
Reaction score
13,922
Some tough running, too. Not a lot of yards, but enough to keep it balanced. Duke Johnson's 10-yarder was nice.

Hated the interception, but agree Tua came back strong. That 40-yard throw was so huge with the momentum changing and the game still up for grabs. He also made some nice plays under pressure.

But what can you say about the defense? Sure made it tough on Book and shut down the run.
 
Penthos

Penthos

Am I on speaker phone?
Joined
Sep 11, 2002
Messages
4,880
Reaction score
282
Location
Orlando
LargoFin said:
Defense and that's about it as far as the positives.
Click to expand...
How many points did the at home Bucs score against the Saints last week?

The offense made adjustments in the second half and came through when needed, if you don’t see that as a positive, you don’t want to see it.
 
R

rafael

Hall Of Famer
Club Member
Joined
Aug 29, 2002
Messages
7,657
Reaction score
2,846
Location
Sparks, NV
LargoFin said:
I don't care how good you think their defense is. Offense failed to score 20. There is nothing positive in this game other than the defense holding their garbage offense to 3.
Click to expand...
And that same defense shut out the league's #1 offense last week. Tampa Bay and Brady would have loved to score 13 against them last week.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom