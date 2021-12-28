Positives from Saints games!

Swollcolb
- Jaylen Waddle, aka the Miami Dolphins offense.
- Christian Wilkins 8 tackles 0.5 sack, drew a holding penalty, had multiple pressures. And snatched kamaras towel to draw another 15 yard penalty.
- Tuas response to bad plays. 2 weeks in a row he makes mistakes (Ints) and responds with touchdown drives. The 40 yard bomb to Hollins was a beauty.
- Jerome Baker 1.5 more sacks. Missed a tackle in open space, but he’s really picked his game up the last few games.
- Emmanuel Ogbah was absolutely dominant. 2 sacks.
- Mack Hollins caught another punt out of mid air at the 1. That is so hard to do and he makes it look routine. Plus the 40 yard Bomb was a great catch.
- Nik Needham had the pick 6 to get the game started, Van Ginkel the low key star for tipping the ball.
-Brandon Jones had a sack and a pick. But he needs to stop hitting QBs high and late.
- Zach Sieler, this man is going from good story, to quality role player, to an absolute STAR
- Finz for the win again x7
