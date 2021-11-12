 Positives from the freaking ravens game!!! | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Positives from the freaking ravens game!!!

- Number 1 Liam freaking Eichenberg. Tua fumbles the typical Miami collapse is starting and dude comes flying in dives on the ball and prevents the momentum changing play.
- Xavien I win games for my team Howard, we have 3 wins this year and 2 can be directly related to big plays Howard has made.
- Jevon Holland Stud. That’s it that’s the evaluation.
- Robert Hunt. Our OL sucks let’s enjoy the greatest play a lineman will make all year even if it’s illegal.
- Josh Boyer/ Brian Flores aggressive defensive gameplan. Don’t know whose to credit, don’t care it was awesome.
- Tua. He’s better than Brissett and that’s worth celebrating.
- Albert Wilson finally finding his footing from the preseason.
- Isaiah Ford career game.
- Brandon Jones, he’s really coming on, let this kid play aggressive downhill and he makes plays him and Holland for the next 4-5 years uh yes please.
- Special teams had their best game of the season, 3/3 on FGs, palardy had some bombs, Mack Hollins beautiful down on the 1.
- Emmanuel Ogbah is a damn beast, excuse the language but he warrants it. That man is a force. And bats down passes like a champ.
- Justin Coleman closed it out with the int that was the icing on the cake not letting them get a garbage time TD.


This win was freaking awesome, I’m pumped, we beat a good team, every win is important and we don’t have to feel guilty about it cause we don’t have our first round pick. Enjoy it tonight!!!!!
 
