Positives from today’s game against Cardinals!

- We got a huge win. I did not think Miami would be able to win the game on the road and they did. This team is for real.
- Tua’s 4th quarter comeback drive was some of the best dolphins quarterbacking I’ve ever seen. The scrambles were pure magic and the throw to Mack Hollins was an absolute Dime.
- The Ogbah/Lawson strip sack fumble return TD was huge. The patience and athleticism by Shaq Lawson was incredible. So often you see big guys totally blow that. Money well spent on these 2.
- Zach Sielers 4th down run stuff was big time. Also would like to give Raekwon Davis some love he had a nice run stuff earlier on that possession. The interior Run D overall was solid. Kyler is virtually unstoppable but at least we were stout up the middle against Edmonds.
- Mack Hollins TD was big that wasn’t an easy catch to make.
- I think it was Van Ginkel who absolutely lit up Isabella to force a fumble to start second half. We couldn’t recover but still a great play.
- Jason Sanders has reached Justin Tucker territory in terms of offensive weapon as a kicker.
-Preston Williams was gonna have one of those monster games. 4 for 60 and a TD early unfortunate to see him get hurt. Hope it’s not too bad but didn’t look good.
- Jordan Howard’s 8 yard run at the end of the game was incredible. Arizona knew we were going to run, Howard hasn’t done anything in the run game all year and it’s so important to finish that game and not give Kyler another shot.
- We have a 4 game win streak, We’re in playoff contention right now, We have a promising QB, a promising head coach, we have picks and we have money. Life is good!
 
I’ve been a fan since 1979. Saw the good, bad and the ugly since. The last 20 years I feel every time we start to do something good someone cues in the Benny Hill music and then the football follies start. The crap losses I’ve seen couldn’t have even been written by a hollywood screen writer. We have invented a 1000 different ways to lose football games.

NO MORE! This is a sound, well coached team. These players are prepared and show up. When games are on the line now we don’t panic, we don’t fumble, we don’t throw picks, we simply raise our level of play. We may lose one or two of these eventually but we will still show up and give 100% and play sound fundamental football.

I am proud once again to be a Fin fan. Everyone who knows that I’m a fan now wants to pick my brain about this team. Sundays nights have been very relaxing lately. To think of all the **** teams and regimes I’ve been through with this organization is mind blowing.
 
I always preach three levels of confidence in a young players development. Leverl one is the player having confidence in themself,level two is the coaching staff having confidence in the player and level three is his/her teammates having confidence in the young player too. It's game two and Tua seems to already have all three boxes checked. Now when you get to the point where you opponent is making calls and adjustments because they're also confident that the young player can beat them than you know you cooking with fire.
 
The only negative from today's game was the injury to Preston Williams... he was killing the Cardinals when he was forced out of the game. If we would have lost today's game, we would now be discussing whether that was caused by losing Williams.
 
Great game thank you Kingsbury for not running kyler on 4th and 1. Tua played great. Excellent team effort with all the injuries
 
The injury to Preston and that Houston won, I told my daughter that today was better than Christmas because I got a great gift however next week it could be a better and long term we could have 3-12 yrs of Christmas gifts under our tree. I have been a fan since 1972. Flores could be a Shula like coach
 
Considering the talent Miami has at wide receiver compared to Arizona, I think Tua may have actually outplayed Murray. And that's saying something as Murray is an incredible player.
 
I’ll be honest with ya, I still wanna upgrade his spot next year. This offense should have no room for a WR who drops passes every other game. Our QB is too special to have that kind of WR on the roster. Maybe as a fourth or fifth, but definitely not a #2
 
I was pretty hard on Preston Williams last week. He played really well today. Sounds like it's a sprain which is good news.
 
Can't disagree with that.
