Positives from today’s game against Cardinals!

- We got a huge win. I did not think Miami would be able to win the game on the road and they did. This team is for real.

- Tua’s 4th quarter comeback drive was some of the best dolphins quarterbacking I’ve ever seen. The scrambles were pure magic and the throw to Mack Hollins was an absolute Dime.

- The Ogbah/Lawson strip sack fumble return TD was huge. The patience and athleticism by Shaq Lawson was incredible. So often you see big guys totally blow that. Money well spent on these 2.

- Zach Sielers 4th down run stuff was big time. Also would like to give Raekwon Davis some love he had a nice run stuff earlier on that possession. The interior Run D overall was solid. Kyler is virtually unstoppable but at least we were stout up the middle against Edmonds.

- Mack Hollins TD was big that wasn’t an easy catch to make.

- I think it was Van Ginkel who absolutely lit up Isabella to force a fumble to start second half. We couldn’t recover but still a great play.

- Jason Sanders has reached Justin Tucker territory in terms of offensive weapon as a kicker.

-Preston Williams was gonna have one of those monster games. 4 for 60 and a TD early unfortunate to see him get hurt. Hope it’s not too bad but didn’t look good.

- Jordan Howard’s 8 yard run at the end of the game was incredible. Arizona knew we were going to run, Howard hasn’t done anything in the run game all year and it’s so important to finish that game and not give Kyler another shot.

- We have a 4 game win streak, We’re in playoff contention right now, We have a promising QB, a promising head coach, we have picks and we have money. Life is good!