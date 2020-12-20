 Positives from today’s game be NE!! | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Positives from today’s game be NE!!

Swollcolb

-Salvon Ahmed looking like a legit RB 100 yard game 1 TD ran hard.
-Matt Brieda had 12 rushes for 86 yards and showed a lot of burst. Today was the best team rushing performance since Jay Ajayi was going for 200 per game.
-OL had a big game, without Kindley late in the game the Oline was a tone setter all day. Run blocking was the best we’ve seen all year, pass blocking was solid.
- Ogbah had the game finishing sack
-Jerome Baker continued his excellent season as a pass rushing Lb
- Xavien Howard had the defensive score that didn’t count but was still an awesome play by him, also had a big forced fumble.
- Durham Smythe was the leading receiver, he’s not a dynamic TE but he catches the ball, turns up field, and runs hard. Sometimes that’s all you need
- Lynn Bowden continues to be a factor. Teams have to gameplan for him, he’s dynamic, breaks tackles and he’s a threat to throw the ball.
- Tua is really good at QB sneaks it’s an under rated trait for QBs but we’re gonna see a lot of First downs and TDs from him quick snapping the ball and sneaking it.
- Big win were still in the playoff hunt I wouldn’t want it any other way let’s win out and make the playoffs!!!!
- The 2 pt conversion was awesome next level coaching, we also had the awesome Punt fake. Players just need to start reporting eligible it’s getting annoying having these awesome plays not count.
- Zach Sieler is a big time role player his sack was awesome.
-Texans pick has moved up to 6th overall. Gonna be huge to have a good competitive team with a blue chip player possibly coming through the draft
 
LargoFin

Not impressed with RB, not impressed with WR, not impressed with Chris Grier. Im frustrated at lack of players!
 
kcbrown

All these unknown players are BALLING for us, while our known players are dinged up.

Seiler.
Ahmed.
Bowden.
Smythe.
Hollins.

We have good depth this year.
 
Heinegrabber

The sign of a good coaching staff "DO MORE WITH LESS".

Took an injury riddle passing game turned it into a ground and pound machine.

Hats off to Flores and the coaching staff!
 
