Positives from today’s game be NE!!

-Salvon Ahmed looking like a legit RB 100 yard game 1 TD ran hard.

-Matt Brieda had 12 rushes for 86 yards and showed a lot of burst. Today was the best team rushing performance since Jay Ajayi was going for 200 per game.

-OL had a big game, without Kindley late in the game the Oline was a tone setter all day. Run blocking was the best we’ve seen all year, pass blocking was solid.

- Ogbah had the game finishing sack

-Jerome Baker continued his excellent season as a pass rushing Lb

- Xavien Howard had the defensive score that didn’t count but was still an awesome play by him, also had a big forced fumble.

- Durham Smythe was the leading receiver, he’s not a dynamic TE but he catches the ball, turns up field, and runs hard. Sometimes that’s all you need

- Lynn Bowden continues to be a factor. Teams have to gameplan for him, he’s dynamic, breaks tackles and he’s a threat to throw the ball.

- Tua is really good at QB sneaks it’s an under rated trait for QBs but we’re gonna see a lot of First downs and TDs from him quick snapping the ball and sneaking it.

- Big win were still in the playoff hunt I wouldn’t want it any other way let’s win out and make the playoffs!!!!

- The 2 pt conversion was awesome next level coaching, we also had the awesome Punt fake. Players just need to start reporting eligible it’s getting annoying having these awesome plays not count.

- Zach Sieler is a big time role player his sack was awesome.

-Texans pick has moved up to 6th overall. Gonna be huge to have a good competitive team with a blue chip player possibly coming through the draft