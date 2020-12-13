Positives from today’s game Vs Chiefs!

-Tua played great, Over 300 yards 3 TDs. He lost Gesicki and Parker during the game and still just kept dealing. It wasn’t perfect but he’s getting better every week and just dueled with the best in the game.
- Xavien Howard one handed Int was a DPOY worthy highlight that’s gonna get him more national respect.
- Jerome Baker played out of his mind 2.5 sacks and did really good playing contain on Mahomes.
- Byron Jones got his first Int but his forced fumble was even more impressive.
- Brandon Jones does something I love, he flies to the football and attacks the ball on every play. He punches at it, he rips it at he’s so aggressive, eventually that’s gonna start forcing turnovers.
- Lynn Bowden had a career day for us, if Parker and Gesicki are out for long he is our number 1 option.
- Mike Gesicki had a big game for us
- Texans got blown out
- We lost to the SB champs by only 6, this game started to get ugly and our guys refused to get blown out we battled back and made it a fight.
- Raekwon Davis and Christian Wilkins are forming into a fierce Duo on the Dline and our run defense was much better today than I expected.
 
Tua played a great game especially when you factor in the lack of talent on the offense. I would just run a “no huddle offense” the entire game. However, this off-season needs to be all about getting weapons on the offensive side.
 
Biggest positive of the day for me was Tua's performance. It confirms that he is steadily improving and he is going to be a quality QB. He has the temperament to make good decisions in big games. Grier's decision to draft him is looking like the right call.
 
Tua is getting better and better. majority of the game no one was open. hard to win with zero running game and all wrs are backups

Bowden has been a pleasant surprise. really like his game. almost reminds me of a faster Davon Bess. cant wait to see him grow.
we need our guys to get healthy asap. parker, williams and gesicki. missed KVN and roberts today.
 
I think it was Romo at the end of the game saying that the score doesn’t tell because the game was never close I completely disagree with that.

after the safety by the Chiefs they didn’t score another point till the end of the game so how do you figure the score doesn’t tell the tale?

If Miami stops them on the fourth and one or they decide To punt could they have stopped Tua even with a depleted offense? Bottom line these announcers make me sick.
 
superphin said:
I'm positive we're going to win at least 2 of the next 3 based off of this performance. Cam Newton is going to look like Olivia Newton .
New England maybe the only NFL team more devoid of offensive talent than the Fins. No excuse to give up points to them next week!!! Also revenge should be on the Fins mind........
 
I said we were going to play a close game. I did not expect us to turn KC over 4 times. We won the TO battle 4-1. We should have won based on that alone. Damn PR TD was killer - and our ST had been great all year. Too bad - that, the FG miss and of course the safety. But we played amazing. Our defense was amazing. Tua was terrific.
 
The fact the team never quit and came back to have a chance to win is the major positive to me. The Dolphins were playing without Van Noy on defense and with no running game and an extremely bare bones receiving Corp and yet they continued to battle.
According to Kim Bokamper after the game, it appears Gesicki might not be available next week and could possibly miss the rest of the season with a shoulder injury. If Parker is unable to play next week and Gesicki is out it will be tough to beat the Patriots. Yet I expect the Dolphins to be in all three of their remaining games.
 
I do not believe it is honest to say Tua played great. He had a very good final 20 minutes. He was ok for the first couple of series, but he had 20 minutes of ick!! This is what I expect from a rookie QB. I thought he kept improving during the game which is excellent!!
 
He threw accurate passes that were dropped. The Parker drop should've been a TD. Grant has hands of granite.... just gonna call him Granite from now on.
 
Not to celebrate a good guy getting injured but in the Texans loss Watson went down with an injury..... Maybe they shut him down after that whooping.
 
