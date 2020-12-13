Positives from today’s game Vs Chiefs!

-Tua played great, Over 300 yards 3 TDs. He lost Gesicki and Parker during the game and still just kept dealing. It wasn’t perfect but he’s getting better every week and just dueled with the best in the game.

- Xavien Howard one handed Int was a DPOY worthy highlight that’s gonna get him more national respect.

- Jerome Baker played out of his mind 2.5 sacks and did really good playing contain on Mahomes.

- Byron Jones got his first Int but his forced fumble was even more impressive.

- Brandon Jones does something I love, he flies to the football and attacks the ball on every play. He punches at it, he rips it at he’s so aggressive, eventually that’s gonna start forcing turnovers.

- Lynn Bowden had a career day for us, if Parker and Gesicki are out for long he is our number 1 option.

- Mike Gesicki had a big game for us

- Texans got blown out

- We lost to the SB champs by only 6, this game started to get ugly and our guys refused to get blown out we battled back and made it a fight.

- Raekwon Davis and Christian Wilkins are forming into a fierce Duo on the Dline and our run defense was much better today than I expected.