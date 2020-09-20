Positives from today’s game week 2!

S

Swollcolb

Active Roster
Joined
Nov 2, 2016
Messages
539
Reaction score
822
- Mike Gesicki was big time. I mean he has potential to be one of the best receiving TEs in the nfl. His hands, size, athletic abilities are top notch. I can’t remember the last time a dolphins TE had 8 catches for 130 yards and a TD.

- Ryan Fitzpatrick was much better today, he’s not the reason we lost. He made some nice throws into tight windows and battled for most of the game.

-Myles Gaskin continues to play well. Crafty runner and reliable pass catcher. I wanna see Matt Brieda Get more run I thought he looked good too and is our best pure runner.

- Isaiah Ford had a really good game, multiple catches in tight windows over the middle of the field. The 3rd and 2 with Tre White draped all over him to convert was a big time play.

- Notice the theme here all offensive players. The defense was not good (in an attempt to be positive I’m gonna leave it at that). Will give a brief shoutout to Kyle Van Noy who forced a fumble and nearly made a great Int that would have been a pick 6.
 
S

Swollcolb

Active Roster
Joined
Nov 2, 2016
Messages
539
Reaction score
822
Jimi said:
Gesicki and the offensive line are definitely the positives of the year so far. And honorable mention to Wilkins who still needs some work but has been far more disruptive so far this year
Click to expand...
Wilkins has been very good, one of the best plays was actually a play he just missed. There was a screen play that he totally diagnosed dropped into passing lane attempted to bat the ball but Allen still threw a good ball and completed it.
 
Dolph N.Fan

Dolph N.Fan

Taylor Club
Joined
Sep 11, 2010
Messages
17,332
Reaction score
8,877
Location
Columbus, OH
Positives:

From 11 to 28 pts
Another 2 point conversion for the 2nd straight week, Miami seems to be getting good at these.
Gesicki and Parker show you they are the playmakers and should be fed every week
0 turnovers
Miami won TOP 31-28, ironically the score they lost by lol
Outside Jones, Miami was relatively injury free.

Negatives:

Torched in the air for over 400 yards. Miami has now proven they can't stop anything the opponent wants to do. Last week it was running, this week passing
524 yards allowed total
All areas on the defense. No push up front, secondary lost and confused, linebackers ran over after 1st contact
McCain is not a safety
Preston Williams has too many momentum killing drops. Ford should take his snaps
Only 99 yards rushing
Goal line offensive playbook is atrocious
Bills fans at the game
FA Class looks like a disaster
Short week for a road game vs what looks like a better team in jax
 
B

boringfin

Scout Team
Joined
May 9, 2014
Messages
214
Reaction score
34
Location
Miami
dolfan91 said:
I like how the Offensive Line has come together. They are better than I ever expected so far.
Click to expand...
Are we watching the same line ? We get almost no push and half the time fitz is running for his life back there. Line looks slightly improved that’s about it and that’s disappointing
 
PFC

PFC

Finheaven VIP
Joined
Nov 13, 2005
Messages
579
Reaction score
20
Positives from this game?
It’s over and at least the Dolphins won’t waste another Sunday afternoon for me next week.
 
B

Burt Macklin

Scout Team
Joined
Apr 27, 2019
Messages
440
Reaction score
532
Location
St Louis, Missouri
Stoobz said:
Ford has been a productive player when given the chance.

I don't know why coaching staffs don't do more to get him involved.

Great post, OP.
Click to expand...
Yeah I agree. I wonder if it is just a speed/athleticism thing.....multiple coaches have said Ford knows the offenses better than some of the coordinators, that he's basically a playbook savant with average athletic skills. I think he's only run slants and middle of the field routes all season. No go routes or deep posts or fades.
 
REAL DEAL

REAL DEAL

Seasoned Veteran
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Jul 21, 2002
Messages
691
Reaction score
97
This is a rebuild. It will take more years and more drafts before we compete. Progress is what I'm looking for. I see it in the O and I'll be looking for it in the D as the season goes on.
 
Pandarilla

Pandarilla

Starter
Joined
Apr 24, 2017
Messages
2,201
Reaction score
2,432
that catch by Gesicki...

Gaskin

Coaching staff for stacking the line and stopping Allen from taking off. Although, no pass rush is too easy for any NFL quarterback.

Still waiting on the sweep for Breida.

Well timed screens throughout the game.

Keep it up Oline.
 
S

Swollcolb

Active Roster
Joined
Nov 2, 2016
Messages
539
Reaction score
822
PFC said:
Positives from this game?
It’s over and at least the Dolphins won’t waste another Sunday afternoon for me next week.
Click to expand...
Im looking forward to a TNF game also. Only negative is Jags shockingly look really good. Minshew has some young weapons and has been dealing.
 
F

finsgonewild

Pro Bowler
Joined
Dec 21, 2004
Messages
1,454
Reaction score
184
Positive is that we are one game closer to seeing Tua play. If he plays well then great but if he doesnt then we may have a shot at the Trevor Lawrence sweepstakes.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom