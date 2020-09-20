Positives from today’s game week 2!

- Mike Gesicki was big time. I mean he has potential to be one of the best receiving TEs in the nfl. His hands, size, athletic abilities are top notch. I can’t remember the last time a dolphins TE had 8 catches for 130 yards and a TD.



- Ryan Fitzpatrick was much better today, he’s not the reason we lost. He made some nice throws into tight windows and battled for most of the game.



-Myles Gaskin continues to play well. Crafty runner and reliable pass catcher. I wanna see Matt Brieda Get more run I thought he looked good too and is our best pure runner.



- Isaiah Ford had a really good game, multiple catches in tight windows over the middle of the field. The 3rd and 2 with Tre White draped all over him to convert was a big time play.



- Notice the theme here all offensive players. The defense was not good (in an attempt to be positive I’m gonna leave it at that). Will give a brief shoutout to Kyle Van Noy who forced a fumble and nearly made a great Int that would have been a pick 6.