Positives from today’s game!

- Kyle Van Noy was a monster 8 tackles 5 TFLs 3 sacks and a pass deflection that led to an int.

- Brian Flores running onto the field to stick up for his guys, I love this coach. Watching that made me wanna get up off the couch and run onto the field. Defense came out motivated in second half I can only imagine what that man did in the locker room.

- Tua was super accurate and had a really good second half of football, probably his second best game.

- Mike Gesicki was unguardable, the one handed catch in traffic was insane.

- Nik Needham had the nice pass deflection in first half and the freebie int.

- Shaq Lawson had 2 sacks and was disruptive.

- Myles Gaskin was very solid and was nice to have him back, the fumble sucks but he showed how valuable he is as a receiver.

- Lynn Bowden was super active and made some nice plays about time we schemed up ways to get him involved.

- Howard was having a great first half before the BS ejection.

- Final thoughts: Byron Jones was trash today I hope he rebounds but that was ugly, the Refs were awful the ejection on Howard was ridiculous, screw number 80 Mike Thomas he should have had to face Flores in an Oklahoma drill after the game. Also how was he not ejected? 2 personal foul unsportsmanlikes should be an ejection I believe. Yet 1 push to a shoulder pad is instant ejection. We won but man that game got my blood boiling for so many reasons