Positives from yesterday’s game!

Wanted to take some time before posting this so it wasn’t a complete rage post. I didn’t expect us to win, but thought the defense would play much better, that was embarrassing.

- The offensive game plan to start the game was first time all year it looked like coaches actually paid attention to what defense did well and tried to adjust for. Quick passes to the RBs, attacking down the field to Preston. It wasn’t amazing but it was a little progress.
-Myles gaskin out of the back field had a great game, about time they finally use him at what he’s good at. I believe it was a historic day receiving for a dolphins RB.
- Jaelan Phillips continues to get better, he’s got a way to go still. But I’m becoming confident by the end of the year he will develop into a cornerstone piece.
- Preston Williams sighting, he made a few big plays and drew the big PI in the endzone.
- As terrible as we’ve been we are 1-4 and 49ers are 2-3. Our schedule is about to soften and there is a chance that those picks end up being close enough that we’re not super depressed about not having our own selection.

That’s honestly all I got, it was a terrible game, Flores/Grier seats are hot, Fans are furious, pressure is on.
 
Gaskin was a positive.
Phillips has upside.
Struggling to add to that if I'm honest.
 
Phillips. Definitely Phillips.

If anything I’ve been watching him incredibly doubtfully over the last couple of weeks. Yesterday he looked massive, incredibly fast and powerful and with a seriously energised motor. He was probably the one part of that Defense requiring the offense to stay focussed.

In terms of physical tools he looks very exciting. Whether he has the coaching, play calling and game planning to help him reach his potential is another question.
 
the game ended so that was a positive......lol

I did like the way Eich played at LT......TB's front 7 is one of the best in the NFL and he held his own. Should have been starting at LT the whole time instead of being moved around every week.
 
Listen, a DE takes at least a year to get acclimated in this league. Usually the technique takes a while to polish. Also new DEs are dealing with bigger and stronger players than in college. He’ll also probably put on a few pounds of extra muscle after his first year
 
Ol played better.. brissett should let that other qb play
 
Just bad, all over, everywhere. Can’t give one man credit yesterday. They went down as a team. The def is seriously concerning me now.
 
Our OL looked to play a little bit better. At least our offense was able to function a little bit. Not a lot to hang our hat on otherwise. I am confused about our defense. Not sure if anyone is going to do it, but I am looking forward to someone looking at the All-22 and finding out where the breakdowns are occurring.
 
