Positives from yesterday’s game!

Wanted to take some time before posting this so it wasn’t a complete rage post. I didn’t expect us to win, but thought the defense would play much better, that was embarrassing.



- The offensive game plan to start the game was first time all year it looked like coaches actually paid attention to what defense did well and tried to adjust for. Quick passes to the RBs, attacking down the field to Preston. It wasn’t amazing but it was a little progress.

-Myles gaskin out of the back field had a great game, about time they finally use him at what he’s good at. I believe it was a historic day receiving for a dolphins RB.

- Jaelan Phillips continues to get better, he’s got a way to go still. But I’m becoming confident by the end of the year he will develop into a cornerstone piece.

- Preston Williams sighting, he made a few big plays and drew the big PI in the endzone.

- As terrible as we’ve been we are 1-4 and 49ers are 2-3. Our schedule is about to soften and there is a chance that those picks end up being close enough that we’re not super depressed about not having our own selection.



That’s honestly all I got, it was a terrible game, Flores/Grier seats are hot, Fans are furious, pressure is on.