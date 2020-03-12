Possible best mock yet? NBC Sports Josh Norris

Tom Olivadotti said: I think I would throw up if our first round looked like that. I want no part of Jordan Love and I'm not a fan of any of the tackles pegged to go in round 1 Click to expand...

In these weird and wild times, I choose to believe that you are the real Tom Olivadotti who, in retirement, coordinated the defense for a high school football team that was absolutely decimated by Jordan Love and you have harbored an intense hate for him ever since.