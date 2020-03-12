Possible best mock yet? NBC Sports Josh Norris

Tua gone. Chase gone. Again no trades

5) Isaiah Simmons LB
18) Jordan Love QB
26) Austin Jackson OT
 
I think I would throw up if our first round looked like that. I want no part of Jordan Love and I'm not a fan of any of the tackles pegged to go in round 1
 
I haven’t had time or the desire to watch Jackson but I’ll take those first two picks all day.
 
One of those picks will have an immediate positive influence.

I leave it to you, dear reader, to pontificate upon which it is.
 
Tom Olivadotti said:
I think I would throw up if our first round looked like that. I want no part of Jordan Love and I'm not a fan of any of the tackles pegged to go in round 1
In these weird and wild times, I choose to believe that you are the real Tom Olivadotti who, in retirement, coordinated the defense for a high school football team that was absolutely decimated by Jordan Love and you have harbored an intense hate for him ever since.
 
If we don’t take, it’s hard to pass on Simmons, but I’d like to come away with Herbert in that case

edit: here's the link to the draft OP is talking about

www.rotoworld.com

Mock Draft: Pre-Free Agency Mock Draft - Fantasy Columns

It's the first Mock Draft of the season! Josh Norris goes pick by pick in the first round, including Tua landing in Washington at No. 2.
www.rotoworld.com www.rotoworld.com
 
HeavenCent said:
In these weird and wild times, I choose to believe that you are the real Tom Olivadotti who, in retirement, coordinated the defense for a high school football team that was absolutely decimated by Jordan Love and you have harbored an intense hate for him ever since.
Nah, just not a fan of "duel threat" QB's. Especially one-read (can't read a defense types)
 
