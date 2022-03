I'm interested to see what the market place is offering Ogbah. He had a ton of on field production for Miami. He's a very good DE regarding run stopping, sacks and batted down passes at the LOS. Ogbah led the NFL in batted passes. Ogbah deserves a payday. I just hope it doesn't get too nuts or we'll walk away. We don't need a big hole like that!! We already have holes to fill.