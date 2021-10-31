 Post Bills game PC | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Post Bills game PC

Geordie

Geordie

Club Member
Joined
Apr 23, 2010
Messages
8,729
Reaction score
7,436
claytonduper said:
Mike Gesicki: Great interview. Like the anger in some of their voices.

Expected a loss. Some fight but not enough offense.
I hope when the anger subsides people on here remember this was always going to be a game we were going to lose. Some positives, like the D play in the first half, and the TD drive, but not enough to beat a good team.
 
A

Austin Tatious

Starter
Club Member
Joined
Sep 7, 2004
Messages
6,267
Reaction score
3,479
dolfan25 said:
I think Gesicki if not franchised is out of here. He witnessed a lot of ineptitude on the field today. He had to act like an assistant coach out there FFS. He has to know this is a clown show
I think he loves the city, fans, and franchise but the front office will no doubt piss him off with how they handle him. If he leaves, I’d love to see him stay in the division and stick it to Ross and Grier. They would deserve it.
 
dolfan25

dolfan25

Club Member
Joined
Oct 24, 2001
Messages
689
Reaction score
129
Location
Ontario, Canada
Austin Tatious said:
I think he loves the city, fans, and franchise but the front office will no doubt piss him off with how they handle him. If he leaves, I’d love to see him stay in the division and stick it to Ross and Grier. They would deserve it.
The Dolphins have a few things going for them.

The city of Miami
The weather
State taxes

Nothing they're actually in control of

Lots of cap space and lots of draft picks. Who cares? They'll piss it away anyways
 
S

Sirspud

Pro Bowler
Joined
Jun 24, 2004
Messages
15,712
Reaction score
5,887
Age
36
Location
Haines City, Fl
Geordie said:
I hope when the anger subsides people on here remember this was always going to be a game we were going to lose. Some positives, like the D play in the first half, and the TD drive, but not enough to beat a good team.
We weren't always going to lose having tge offense being unable to line up for plays. We weren't always going to lose with the offense calling 4 yard plays until the game was essentially already lost.
 
Kyndig

Kyndig

Seasoned Veteran
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
May 12, 2006
Messages
2,406
Reaction score
2,112
dolfan25 said:
I think Gesicki if not franchised is out of here. He witnessed a lot of ineptitude on the field today. He had to act like an assistant coach out there FFS. He has to know this is a clown show
Love him, but wasn’t he responsible for one of the most inept plays we had today?
 
FinPhan54

FinPhan54

Second String
Joined
Apr 27, 2018
Messages
1,921
Reaction score
2,939
Age
29
Location
Hard Rock Stadium
Geordie said:
I hope when the anger subsides people on here remember this was always going to be a game we were going to lose. Some positives, like the D play in the first half, and the TD drive, but not enough to beat a good team.
I think The anger is that we SHOULD have won.
 
A

Austin Tatious

Starter
Club Member
Joined
Sep 7, 2004
Messages
6,267
Reaction score
3,479
Kyndig said:
Love him, but wasn’t he responsible for one of the most inept plays we had today?
I would love to see an explanation of what happened. He seemed very frustrated that the rookie didn’t know the plays.

Interestingly, how are they running a play in an actual game that every player doesn’t know cold? Coaching 101.

He did it again in the third quarter, waving and drawing a penalty. I love MG but at some point, let the play proceed. That was a needless penalty and not something a TE normally does.
 
ladeback

ladeback

Lurking
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jan 14, 2002
Messages
2,959
Reaction score
1,392
Age
42
Location
Cheyenne, WY
Some of those long, awkward pauses from Flo. He looks really beaten.
 
G

GhostArmOfMarino

Club Member
Joined
Apr 23, 2021
Messages
2,045
Reaction score
2,841
Age
29
Location
Florida
Austin Tatious said:
I would love to see an explanation of what happened. He seemed very frustrated that the rookie didn’t know the plays.

Interestingly, how are they running a play in an actual game that every player doesn’t know cold? Coaching 101.

He did it again in the third quarter, waving and drawing a penalty. I love MG but at some point, let the play proceed. That was a needless penalty and not something a TE normally does.
Thats because usually a QB has enough field awareness to know his WR is lined up on the wrong side of the field and take charge.

A TE should never have to do that. A TE should never ever have to do it twice.
 
Fred Bear

Fred Bear

Club Member
Joined
Sep 24, 2018
Messages
1,396
Reaction score
1,959
Location
Mississippi
Hell yeah we are angry we just lost 7 games in a row and no need to sugar coat it , ain't no Willy Wonkas in here
 
