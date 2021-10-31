Post Bills game PC

Mike Gesicki: Great interview. Like the anger in some of their voices.
Expected a loss. Some fight but not enough offense.
I think he loves the city, fans, and franchise but the front office will no doubt piss him off with how they handle him. If he leaves, I’d love to see him stay in the division and stick it to Ross and Grier. They would deserve it.I think Gesicki if not franchised is out of here. He witnessed a lot of ineptitude on the field today. He had to act like an assistant coach out there FFS. He has to know this is a clown show
We weren't always going to lose having tge offense being unable to line up for plays. We weren't always going to lose with the offense calling 4 yard plays until the game was essentially already lost.I hope when the anger subsides people on here remember this was always going to be a game we were going to lose. Some positives, like the D play in the first half, and the TD drive, but not enough to beat a good team.
Love him, but wasn’t he responsible for one of the most inept plays we had today?I think Gesicki if not franchised is out of here. He witnessed a lot of ineptitude on the field today. He had to act like an assistant coach out there FFS. He has to know this is a clown show
I would love to see an explanation of what happened. He seemed very frustrated that the rookie didn’t know the plays.Love him, but wasn’t he responsible for one of the most inept plays we had today?
Interestingly, how are they running a play in an actual game that every player doesn’t know cold? Coaching 101.
He did it again in the third quarter, waving and drawing a penalty. I love MG but at some point, let the play proceed. That was a needless penalty and not something a TE normally does.
Flores is a broken record at this point with zero answers.Press conference after another loss, if anyone cares