Post Bills game PC

Kyndig said: Love him, but wasn’t he responsible for one of the most inept plays we had today? Click to expand...

I would love to see an explanation of what happened. He seemed very frustrated that the rookie didn’t know the plays.Interestingly, how are they running a play in an actual game that every player doesn’t know cold? Coaching 101.He did it again in the third quarter, waving and drawing a penalty. I love MG but at some point, let the play proceed. That was a needless penalty and not something a TE normally does.