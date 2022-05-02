 Post Draft Free Agency | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Post Draft Free Agency

BahamaFinFan78

BahamaFinFan78

Active Roster
Joined
Jul 18, 2010
Messages
5,543
Reaction score
3,984
FA had stalled as everyone was waiting to see how the draft turned out. With the Fins sitting on 20 mil in cap space, are we done? Do you think we make any more moves/signings now? We, the fans, have ideas, but I wonder if the front office feels they are "done" for right now? The way the draft went makes me think that they believe the left side of the oline is secure with FA signings and they can "coach up" the rest of the linemen. I'm curious to see if we invest anything else there. Let's see if we add anything else to this team, maybe on defense.
 
FrostyFinFan

FrostyFinFan

Club Member
Joined
Apr 9, 2005
Messages
557
Reaction score
307
Location
ND
Don’t think they’re done. Would guess another edge and center for depth. Already looking for edge with contacts with Ingraham, Dunlop, and Hicks.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom