Post Draft Free Agency

FA had stalled as everyone was waiting to see how the draft turned out. With the Fins sitting on 20 mil in cap space, are we done? Do you think we make any more moves/signings now? We, the fans, have ideas, but I wonder if the front office feels they are "done" for right now? The way the draft went makes me think that they believe the left side of the oline is secure with FA signings and they can "coach up" the rest of the linemen. I'm curious to see if we invest anything else there. Let's see if we add anything else to this team, maybe on defense.