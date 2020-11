Nothing needs to be said about the D. They more than earned their paychecks.

Would have liked more from the O.

Wish Williams got those passes.

I've said it before with Gaskins he doesn't scare you as a RB.



I know alot are disappointed on O. But for me the main thing was that Tua got out of this healthy and got his feet wet.

It was obvious the game plan was to limit his exposure and get the ball out quickly.