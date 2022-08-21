Post Game Dolphins/Raiders Thoughts

dolfan91
Feb 26, 2004
14,682
26,962
New Jersey
Ok Dolfans, Let it Rip.
Stille and Goode are out performing their status. Love those kids.Stille, Tindall, and Goode all made plays.
Tindall is in by his draft position, but the other two are actually earning their spots on the team.
The pass pro stood out.Skylar is a keeper. Teddy go bye bye. Tua doesn't need a baby sitter. We have a staff for that.
Rookie LBs look pretty good.
OL was solid in pass pro.
Deiter was overall OK.
EZ is a player.
CB = ???
Gasicki = ???
Long looked solid.
Hey you forgot goodbye KindleyGoodbye Preston.
Goodbye Bowden
Goodbye Gaskin
This is a good indication as to how much better the roster is on offense.
I agree. I think Preston Williams, Gaskin, Ahmed and perhaps Bowden get traded.There’s going to be a couple maybe several offensive players traded. I think that helps shape bottom of the roster. I also think players like Cracraft stick on PS knowing the scheme. We have to keep a backup FB on the PS too. A lot of young talent that we can hopefully stash.