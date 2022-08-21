 Post Game Dolphins/Raiders Thoughts | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Post Game Dolphins/Raiders Thoughts

SuperDuperPhin

SuperDuperPhin

Active Roster
Joined
Jan 3, 2021
Messages
162
Reaction score
471
Age
42
Location
Jupiter FL
Sad Happy Hour GIF
 
dolfan91

dolfan91

Class Clown
Club Member
Joined
Feb 26, 2004
Messages
14,682
Reaction score
26,962
Location
New Jersey
Feverdream said:
Stille, Tindall, and Goode all made plays.

Tindall is in by his draft position, but the other two are actually earning their spots on the team.
Click to expand...
Stille and Goode are out performing their status. Love those kids.
 
Last edited:
dolfan91

dolfan91

Class Clown
Club Member
Joined
Feb 26, 2004
Messages
14,682
Reaction score
26,962
Location
New Jersey
BigNastyFish said:
Skylar is a keeper. Teddy go bye bye. Tua doesn't need a baby sitter. We have a staff for that.

Rookie LBs look pretty good.

OL was solid in pass pro.

Deiter was overall OK.

EZ is a player.

CB = ???

Gasicki = ???

Long looked solid.
Click to expand...
The pass pro stood out.
 
M

Mystery Guest

Active Roster
Joined
Jan 21, 2008
Messages
199
Reaction score
119
There’s going to be a couple maybe several offensive players traded. I think that helps shape bottom of the roster. I also think players like Cracraft stick on PS knowing the scheme. We have to keep a backup FB on the PS too. A lot of young talent that we can hopefully stash.
 
dolfan91

dolfan91

Class Clown
Club Member
Joined
Feb 26, 2004
Messages
14,682
Reaction score
26,962
Location
New Jersey
Mystery Guest said:
There’s going to be a couple maybe several offensive players traded. I think that helps shape bottom of the roster. I also think players like Cracraft stick on PS knowing the scheme. We have to keep a backup FB on the PS too. A lot of young talent that we can hopefully stash.
Click to expand...
I agree. I think Preston Williams, Gaskin, Ahmed and perhaps Bowden get traded.
 
TKAllDay

TKAllDay

Seasoned Veteran
Club Member
Joined
Oct 12, 2005
Messages
3,800
Reaction score
2,996
Age
34
Location
Baltimore, MD
For real though, ez is the dog - perfect developmental wr. Gesicki still a mystery . Hunter long still a mystery. Dl depth looks good have some tough decisions . Rb edmonds looks to be our starter for sure, not sure Sony makes the team. I know gaskin won’t. Center still a question mark unfortunately . Lynn noah Preston all gone and good riddance. We need CBs in a bad way suddenly
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom