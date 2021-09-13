 POST GAME WRAP UP SHOW: Dolphins Beat Patriots to Open Season | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

POST GAME WRAP UP SHOW: Dolphins Beat Patriots to Open Season

DolphinsTalk

DolphinsTalk

Club Member
Joined
Apr 4, 2021
Messages
114
Reaction score
255
Age
44
Location
Miami, FL
dolphinstalk.com

POST GAME WRAP UP SHOW: Dolphins Beat Patriots to Open Season - Miami Dolphins

On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Post Game Wrap Up Show, Mike and Tom are back to break down the Dolphins’ week 1 victory over the New England Patriots. The Dolphins traveled to Foxborough and came away with a big 17-16 win against a division rival in their house. The Dolphins forced 4 fumbles and...
dolphinstalk.com dolphinstalk.com
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom