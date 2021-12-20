Post Game Wrap Up Show: Dolphins Beat the Jets to Go To 7-7

DolphinsTalk
Post Game Wrap Up Show: Dolphins Beat Jets to Go To 7-7 - Miami Dolphins
On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Post Game Wrap Up Show, Mike and Tom break down the Dolphins’ 6th straight victory with a win over the NY Jets. They discuss Miami being at .500 for the first time since early September of the year and where their playoff odds currently stand as of Sunday evening...
