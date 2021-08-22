DolphinsTalk
Club Member
- Joined
- Apr 4, 2021
- Messages
- 90
- Reaction score
- 217
- Age
- 44
- Location
- Miami, FL
POST GAME WRAP UP SHOW: Dolphins Dominate Falcons On Way to Easy Win - Miami Dolphins
**Apologies Tom’s audio breaks up a few times in this show On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Post Game Wrap Up Show, Mike and Tom are back to break down the Dolphins’ near-flawless performance in their 37-17 victory over the Atlanta Falcons. They talk about the outstanding performance by Tua...
dolphinstalk.com