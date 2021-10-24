Post Game Wrap Up Show: Dolphins Fall to Falcons 30-28

DolphinsTalk
Darlington: Ross Not Driving Force on Watson Trade; Flores-Tua Don't Have a Healthy Marriage - Miami Dolphins
ESPN NFL Reporter Jeff Darlington was on the Ryen Russillo podcast on The Ringer Podcast Network and spoke about the Watson to Miami trade rumors and how Tua factors into all of this. One interesting tidbit from Darlington is that the relationship between Tua and Dolphins’ head coach Brian...
dolphinstalk.com