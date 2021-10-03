DolphinsTalk
Post Game Wrap Up Show: Dolphins Lose at Home to Colts - Miami Dolphins
On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Post Game Wrap Up Show, Mike and Dante are back to break down the Dolphins’ week four 27-17 loss to the Colts We talk about the lackluster performance put out by the Dolphins in this game. Mike and Dante talk about how the Dolphins had only 76 yards of total offense...
dolphinstalk.com