Post Game Wrap Up Show: Dolphins Lose to Titans 34-3 - Miami Dolphins
On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Post Game Wrap Up Show, Mike and Tom break down the Dolphins’ 34-3 loss to the Tennesse Titans and talk about the Dolphins being eliminated from the playoffs. They talk about the poor performance from the Dolphins offense and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa in this game...
dolphinstalk.com