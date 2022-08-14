DolphinsTalk
Post Game Wrap Up Show: Dolphins Win Preseason Opener 26-24 - Miami Dolphins
On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Post Game Wrap Up Show, Mike and Tom break down the Dolphins’ 26-24 win over Tampa Bay in the preseason opener. It was your typical preseason opener with some good and some bad. We break down the game and talk about how players like Skylar Thompson, Lynn Bowden, and...
