Post Game Wrap-Up Show: Raiders beat Dolphins 15-13

Post Game Wrap-Up Show: Raiders Beat Dolphins 15-13 - Miami Dolphins

On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Post Game Wrap Up Show, Mike and Tom break down the Dolphins’ loss to the Las Vegas Raiders 15-13 at Hard Rock Stadium. A missed field goal late by Jason Sanders cost Miami the win. There were some positives in this game for Miami, including a lot of young WR’s...
