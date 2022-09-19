Post Game Wrap-Up Show: Tua Throws 6 TDs in Amazing Comeback vs the Ravens

DolphinsTalk
Club Member
- Joined
- Apr 4, 2021
- Messages
- 476
- Reaction score
- 1,202
- Age
- 45
- Location
- Miami, FL
Post Game Wrap Up Show: Tua Throws 6 TDs in Amazing Comeback to Beat the Ravens - Miami Dolphins
On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Post Game Wrap-Up Show, Mike and Tom break down the Dolphins’ amazing comeback win over the Ravens in Baltimore today. It was a comeback for the ages where Miami outscored Baltimore 35-10 in the second half to get the win and go to 2-0 on the season. Tua had a career...
dolphinstalk.com