Postgame Interviews

LANGER72

LANGER72

Club Member
Joined
Nov 18, 2006
Messages
13,862
Reaction score
1,377
Location
Earth
Flores has no clue what is going on. And no clue on how to get the team to believe in him again.
He let all the teams FA leaders go.
Now it is all on Flores and the team isnt buying it.
 
BennySwella

BennySwella

We need better LB's
Club Member
Joined
Dec 1, 2005
Messages
4,801
Reaction score
4,814
Location
Miami
Let's be honest here. Flores is being given "B" Quality players and upcoaching them but he can't make ham out of a **** sandwich.
 
R

rlandn

Rookie
Joined
Jul 26, 2017
Messages
59
Reaction score
97
Age
48
Location
Winnipeg, Canada
BennySwella said:
Let's be honest here. Flores is being given "B" Quality players and upcoaching them but he can't make ham out of a **** sandwich.
Click to expand...
Hahaha, going for it on 4th and 2 at midfield down 7 vs Buffalo (bye bye Tua) and then not letting your kicker, one of the best in the NFL, try a 55 yd FG……????? Flo is cracking bud…… look at this offense, an offense HE is charge of, no identity, no direction, no F**cking clue, coaching is not good right now……
 
