Postgame Interviews

BahamaFinFan78
Starter
- Joined
- Jul 18, 2010
- Messages
- 4,372
- Reaction score
- 2,045
Would love for someone to post basically what Flores and Co. had to say
He says the same coach speak crap after every game. Always boring.Would love for someone to post basically what Flores and Co. had to say
Hahaha, going for it on 4th and 2 at midfield down 7 vs Buffalo (bye bye Tua) and then not letting your kicker, one of the best in the NFL, try a 55 yd FG……????? Flo is cracking bud…… look at this offense, an offense HE is charge of, no identity, no direction, no F**cking clue, coaching is not good right now……Let's be honest here. Flores is being given "B" Quality players and upcoaching them but he can't make ham out of a **** sandwich.