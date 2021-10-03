Postgame Interviews

BennySwella said: Let's be honest here. Flores is being given "B" Quality players and upcoaching them but he can't make ham out of a **** sandwich. Click to expand...

Hahaha, going for it on 4th and 2 at midfield down 7 vs Buffalo (bye bye Tua) and then not letting your kicker, one of the best in the NFL, try a 55 yd FG……????? Flo is cracking bud…… look at this offense, an offense HE is charge of, no identity, no direction, no F**cking clue, coaching is not good right now……