Tua looks efficient for a young QB his past few games. Hopefully, that’ll translate to putting more points on the board.



Bills vs Jags was a surprise of sorts. Bills offense wasn’t great vs us either. Think people putting Bills on a Super Bowl contender pedestal is more of a product of the Chiefs falling off and thought the Bills would be the next rising team. NE is getting better each week and may win the division.



The Saints are playing without Winston so not a surprise that ATL won.