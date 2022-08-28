Potential Cuts from Other teams to add

I've got Coleman as our 9th or 10th guy, and wondering if we'll carry more than 8.



For a guy to come from the outside and become our 3rd tackle, 3rd guard, or 2nd Center... he'd have to be pretty solid.



As usual, I'm not gonna say 'no', just... 'I doubt it'.



We spent a couple of months getting these guys ready, and I like what we've done. I think that we are passed the point where we bring in guys at the last minute to play line.



Now... for the practice squad, I can see it. Bring in a guy, work him for a month or two... then bring him up.



To make this team, I think you have to be INSTANTLY better than Little, Jones, Kindley, or Dieter.