Potential Cuts from Other teams to add

Normally, I'd scoff at the idea that we'd be interested in a waived lineman at this point, but since McD has familiarity with the SF linemen, I'd say that their cuts are certainly possibilities... at least for the PS.
I've got Coleman as our 9th or 10th guy, and wondering if we'll carry more than 8.But you're also assuming that one of their cuts isn't good enough to replace our guys coming off the bench like Coleman.
I've got Coleman as our 9th or 10th guy, and wondering if we'll carry more than 8.
For a guy to come from the outside and become our 3rd tackle, 3rd guard, or 2nd Center... he'd have to be pretty solid.
As usual, I'm not gonna say 'no', just... 'I doubt it'.
We spent a couple of months getting these guys ready, and I like what we've done. I think that we are passed the point where we bring in guys at the last minute to play line.
Now... for the practice squad, I can see it. Bring in a guy, work him for a month or two... then bring him up.
To make this team, I think you have to be INSTANTLY better than Little, Jones, Kindley, or Dieter.
At the beginning of camp, I had him on my 'no chance' list... now... I'm more optimistic about his chances. He's performed fairly well.Speaking of Big Fish, I have to think the coaching staff is at least a tad unsatisfied with the kids weight.
Give his natural gifts and nasty play -- you would sure think if he can "tighten up" the belly and cut 20lbs
maybe more -- his game would definitely benefit. That said, he's had a very solid preseason and moves
really well carrying all that weight. And once he gets you leaning he's gonna power you into the ground.
I'm sure all that weight landing on your chest is a real test for the ribs!
At the beginning of camp, I had him on my 'no chance' list... now... I'm more optimistic about his chances. He's performed fairly well.
Sometimes the light comes on with these guys...Solomon has stepped up!