Potential Draft Picks and the Impacts of Holding Out

anthonyvfrancis1989
Super Donator
Club Member
- Joined
- Nov 2, 2020
- Messages
- 85
- Reaction score
- 206
- Age
- 31
- Location
- Canada
I’m not sure if it is just me, but the idea of some of these top prospects not playing this past year really turns me off to the idea of selecting any of them high in the draft. I would only imagine they remained training, and in whatever way possible kept sharp to the game. But looking back on when I played ball (obviously nowhere near the level these kids are playing at), a year off is a big deal. Are we adding to the rookie learning curve, adjustment periods, getting NFL ready?
Beyond the physical portion of it, the other side of the equation really interests me too. Kids that went out their and played their asses off, not missing a beat, really speaks to their work ethic and the types of players I’d wanted associated with my football club.
This doesn’t seem to really be a topic I hear discussed on FinHeaven or by the analysts in the media. What do you think about this?
Beyond the physical portion of it, the other side of the equation really interests me too. Kids that went out their and played their asses off, not missing a beat, really speaks to their work ethic and the types of players I’d wanted associated with my football club.
This doesn’t seem to really be a topic I hear discussed on FinHeaven or by the analysts in the media. What do you think about this?