Potential Free Agent Running Backs

This from CBS Sports. A lot can change, but here's an early look at potential free agents at the running back position.

Running back

  1. Aaron Jones (Packers)
  2. Chris Carson (Seahawks)
  3. Kenyan Drake (Cardinals)
  4. James Conner (Steelers)
  5. Todd Gurley (Falcons)
Others: Leonard Fournette (Buccaneers), James White (Patriots), Tevin Coleman (49ers), Mike Davis (Panthers)

The problem with this bunch, as is often the case with running backs, tends to be injuries. How much do you dole out for a premium play-maker like Jones, Carson or Conner knowing they're likely to miss several games a year based on their injury history? It's more likely than not most of the top dogs will end up back with their own teams.
 
Jones, IMO, is a premier back. He will command big money, and the Pack I think will pay him. Carson is very good, but mid tier and as you said, injury prone. Conner I like because of his fight through adversity.

Personally, I'd draft a couple of running backs next year. One in the first 2 rounds, and one late.

I have been underwhelmed by what Miami have this season.
 
Jones is my target. 1) His team is in cap Hell... (look em up) As much as I think they'll like to keep him, I don't think they can afford to offer him much, and I think the AJ Dillon draft pick was acknowledgement of this. 2) He's also pretty young for a FA RB.
 
Yeah, I'd take Carson or Conner at the right price. Which for me would probably mean they sign somewhere else. Right now, Miami has a bunch of complementary backs. I like Ahmad and Washington, but I'd pair them with a bruiser either in the draft of free agency.
 
Would love to have Jones, but depends on the price tag. I really don't want to have to draft a back early, but that may end up being the way to go.
 
I'll take Mike Davis and a 4th/5th rounder (maybe a 3rd rounder - kid outta North Carolina).

We have power, speed, and pass-catching between those two.

For draft sustainability...I'd take Fournette with a 2 year contract. Let him go and take the comp pick.
 
This is the part of F/A that scares me. Paying a RB big 💰. They already have a lot of wear and tear, and in addition, usually have a shorter time span of usefulness in the NFL, as opposed to other positions. Frank Gore is an anomaly. So its a tricky proposition for a GM.
 
Im all for signing a FA RB but I'd look at the tier under the top 5 starting with the ones mentionned in others... There are many capable backs available that can be had for around 3-4M per... That's the range I'd be looking at... Just a first glance at OTC, without going in depth on the actual players.

Brian Hill 6-1 219 ran a 4.54... This guys workload has increased this year, not to workhorse level but getting 30% of snaps on offense.
Malcom Brown 5-11 225

I'd then supplement FA with late round picks and UDFAs at the position... Again, you'll get more bang for your buck investing in the OL and passing game to up your running game than investing in RBs themselves...imo...
 
Gross. I don't like the majority of that list. Aaron Jones is the only one I'd be interested in but I'm a firm believer in not paying big bucks to free agent RBs, which Jones will certainly be looking for a big contract and I don't blame him. We just need to draft a couple. Should have done that this past draft.
 
The good thing about Jones is that the Pack kept him real fresh with that Williams guy mixing in. The bad news is that he's an excellent RB which means a lot of money. But he really, really can play and from what I've heard watching a lot of GB is that he's a great character guy too. Maybe the RB market will be crushed because of the pandemic's effect on the cap giving us a shot at him. And again, if you spent a lot of time watching GB, you know that Jones is a top notch RB in both the run and passing game. He's the real deal.
 
Physically there is just no comparison to Carson. He's fast, large, agile, elusive. I think he was undrafted but his physical ability on the NFL field is what teams draft an rb in the first round for. The injury concerns are there.

Aaron Jones is good but I'm not convinced he's a great running back outside of green bay. Much as people don't think rbs are as system dependent as qbs its shown repeatedly that backs don't perform the same on different teams. I don't think Jones has top talent.
 
I read today that 21 teams in the league currently have a RB on their roster drafted either in the 1st or 2nd round. I don't get why so many are hesitant to spend a premium draft pick on a difference maker in the backfield.

A running game is a QB's best friend, especially a young one.
 
Re Jones

Better yet -- Grier needs Marvin and Reggie to find a kid like that in R5!

Then again, GB has maintained a quality OL for a number of years.

Jones proves the case you don't have to go R1 or R2 -- unless the RB is just hands down superior.
 
