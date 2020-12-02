Potential Free Agent Running Backs

SF Dolphin Fan
This from CBS Sports. A lot can change, but here's an early look at potential free agents at the running back position.
The problem with this bunch, as is often the case with running backs, tends to be injuries. How much do you dole out for a premium play-maker like Jones, Carson or Conner knowing they're likely to miss several games a year based on their injury history? It's more likely than not most of the top dogs will end up back with their own teams.
Running back
- Aaron Jones (Packers)
- Chris Carson (Seahawks)
- Kenyan Drake (Cardinals)
- James Conner (Steelers)
- Todd Gurley (Falcons)
