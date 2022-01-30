Potential Super Bowl sites

utahphinsfan
Sriracha Tabasco
Club Member
- Joined
- Jan 21, 2005
- Messages
- 11,574
- Reaction score
- 3,190
- Location
- Salt Lake Valley
If the Big game at the end can be held in Minnesota, Detroit, & even NY/NJ.
Then, why not Charlotte, Kansas City, & Nashville.
p.s I'm looking forward to the Super Bowl being held in Vegas. I'll go down for the festivities but now way could I afford a ticket.
