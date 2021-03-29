Potential Targets for trading back from #18; Could it net us an extra Day 2 pick?

Unpopular take here, I’m sure, but I’d rather see the Dolphins trade up from 18 than trade down.



Say they stay at 6 and select Pitts. If they could then trade up to the 10-15 range to snag one of Smith, Waddle, Parsons should any of them still be available there (I believe 1 or 2 could be), I’d be all for it.



I’m beyond ready for this team to add elite level talent. This draft has it. So go get it.



Trade up from 36 too, if necessary, in order to get a RB they want.