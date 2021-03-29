Potential Targets for trading back from #18; Could it net us an extra Day 2 pick?

GUH-sick-EE
I'd like to talk about trading back from #18, as it seems increasingly likely that Javonte Williams may not be there at #36. I've seen multiple sources saying he won't make it out of the 1st. Last year we "let the board fall to us", and ended up missing multiple RB targets multiple times. As bad as our run game was last year, I don't foresee the FO being as passive. I know we have potential holes at Center and Edge, but the edge class is so poor this year that you're gonna overpay due to supply and demand, and I definitely think the top two Center targets will be there at #36, maybe even #50.
I would agree that #18 seems a bit rich for taking a RB, maybe even for a guy of Najee's caliber, so maybe we can find a trade partner and pick up even more assets for Day 2. IMO, the best targets would be Tennesssee, Jacksonville, New Orleans, And Green Bay. What could the compensation look like?
Here's the bottom of the draft for reference:
18. Miami Dolphins
19. Washington Football Team
20. Chicago Bears
21. Indianapolis Colts
22. Tennessee Titans
23. New York Jets (from Seattle Seahawks)
24. Pittsburgh Steelers
25. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Los Angeles Rams)
26. Cleveland Browns
27. Baltimore Ravens
28. New Orleans Saints
29. Green Bay Packers
30. Buffalo Bills
31. Kansas City Chiefs
32. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Keep in mind the teams most commonly being mocked a RB in round 1 besides us are the Jets, the Steelers, the Bills, and the Buccs.
#22 Tennessee: Zero Risk, Smaller Reward
If you really want your pick of the litter, this is the spot to be. Much like our move back from #3 overall, chances are the same targets are available here as our original pick. WTF has Antonio Gibson, the Bears have much bigger problems, and the Colts have Jonathan Taylor. What could we expect to gain for such a low risk trade? The value* is almost exactly the same as the Titans 3rd round compensatory pick, #100 overall.
Who could we expect to be available** near this pick? How about Edge Dayo Odeyingbo, Edge Cameron Sample , IOL Quinn Meinerz, WR Demetric Felton, or IOL Ben Cleveland?
#25 Jacksonville: Minimal Pain for a Decent Gain
I like this pick because it seems to be reasonably painless for Jax to move up 7 spots in the 1st (as it's "only" a 3rd round pick), yet gives Miami a much higher pick than the Tennessee trade: #65 overall, the very first pick in the 3rd round. Miami may have to tack on an extra 5th to sweeten this deal, as the value is off a bit. I don't love that it puts Miami behind the Jetes and the Steelers, but we should still manage to snag one of the big three.
#28 New Orleans or #29 Green Bay: Suffer for Success
While we're barely still in the 1st round here, trading back this far could actually net Miami a coveted 2nd round pick. It all truth, it likely would be the same for Miami as picking at #25, as the Browns, Ravens, and Saints all have quality backfields. New Orleans' and Green Bay's picks in the 2nd (#60 and #62 overall, respectively) or Jax's pick at #65 could get the Dolphins some very nice talent, such as LB Jamin Davis, WR Elijah Moore, WR D'Wayne Eskridge, FS Richie Grant, or Edge Carlos Basham Jr.
Obviously, all this assumes someone actually wanting to trade up. Without knowing who's going to fall on draft day, it's tough to say what might happen. Someone always falls though, and I could definitely see a team like Green Bay, being so close to complete, giving up a premium asset to come up and get their guy. For Miami, still getting a premium back while also scoring a Quinn Meinerz or Cameron Sample for free? That would be maximizing value, something that Chris Grier has proven adept at over and over.
*working off the modernized version of the Jimmy Johnson trade value chart from Draftek: https://www.drafttek.com/NFL-Trade-Value-Chart-Rich-Hill.asp?RequestTeam=mia
**using the consensus Big Board at TDN https://thedraftnetwork.com/prospect-rankings
---BONUS 3 ROUND MOCK DRAFT---
6. Kyle Pitts TE, Florida
29. Javonte Williams RB, North Carolina
36. Zaven Collins LB, Tulsa
50. Landon Dickerson IOL, Alabama
62. D'Wayne Eskridge WR, Western Michigan
81. Carlos Basham Jr. Edge, Wake Forest
