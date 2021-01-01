As of right now, the Miami Dolphins have the #3 overall pick in the 2021 draft courtesy of the Laremy Tunsil trade with Houston. Options abound for the Dolphins, the most likely probably being a trade down with a quarterback needy team.



Here are some potential trade partners. Bold more likely.



# 4 Atlanta Falcons -- Would they move on from Matt Ryan? Seems doubtful.

#5 Cincinnati Bengals --- If they have to have Sewell. I'd say that's unlikely. Lots of tackles in this draft.

#7 Detroit Lions --- Is it time to move on from Matt Stafford? Seems to be the theme of every offseason in Detroit.

#9 Carolina Panthers --- Now this could be a legitimate trade partner. Bridgewater is a mid-tier guy. I could see the Panthers wanting to move up.

#10 Denver Broncos --- Drew Lock has had some flashes, but he's a long way from top 10 in the NFL.

#11 Dallas Cowboys --- I think they stay with Dak Prescott.

#13 Minnesota Vikings --- The Vikings have bigger issues than Kirk Cousins, but you never know.

#14 New England Patriots --- Would Miami trade with NE? Doubtful. Obviously, the Patriots need a quarterback. Stafford?

#15 San Francisco 49ers --- Jimmy G. has been injured for two of the last three years. Probably time to move on. Matt Ryan?



Would Miami move down farther? If so, here are a few candidates.



#19 Washington --- I could see Washington "selling the farm" to move up. They have a good defense. A quarterback could make a huge difference.

#20 Chicago Bears --- Does Trubisky get another season?