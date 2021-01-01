 Potential Trade Partners... | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Potential Trade Partners...

SF Dolphin Fan

As of right now, the Miami Dolphins have the #3 overall pick in the 2021 draft courtesy of the Laremy Tunsil trade with Houston. Options abound for the Dolphins, the most likely probably being a trade down with a quarterback needy team.

Here are some potential trade partners. Bold more likely.

# 4 Atlanta Falcons -- Would they move on from Matt Ryan? Seems doubtful.
#5 Cincinnati Bengals --- If they have to have Sewell. I'd say that's unlikely. Lots of tackles in this draft.
#7 Detroit Lions --- Is it time to move on from Matt Stafford? Seems to be the theme of every offseason in Detroit.
#9 Carolina Panthers --- Now this could be a legitimate trade partner. Bridgewater is a mid-tier guy. I could see the Panthers wanting to move up.
#10 Denver Broncos --- Drew Lock has had some flashes, but he's a long way from top 10 in the NFL.
#11 Dallas Cowboys --- I think they stay with Dak Prescott.
#13 Minnesota Vikings --- The Vikings have bigger issues than Kirk Cousins, but you never know.
#14 New England Patriots --- Would Miami trade with NE? Doubtful. Obviously, the Patriots need a quarterback. Stafford?
#15 San Francisco 49ers --- Jimmy G. has been injured for two of the last three years. Probably time to move on. Matt Ryan?

Would Miami move down farther? If so, here are a few candidates.

#19 Washington --- I could see Washington "selling the farm" to move up. They have a good defense. A quarterback could make a huge difference.
#20 Chicago Bears --- Does Trubisky get another season?
 
PCmor

PCmor

I think the Falcons might not be just about Matt Ryan, though. What if they covet Sewell or Parsons and get worried they might lose them to the Dolphins or another potential Miami trade partner?
 
jason37

jason37

How sweet would it be to trade with the Cincinnati , and then again with Carolina
 
