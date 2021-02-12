Pouncey's Both Retired ... and other surprising notes

Digital
Starter
Club Member
Lots going on. Both Mike and Maukrice Pouncey retiring:
Mike Pouncey Retiring
Maukrice Pouncey Retiring
JJ Watt was released ... guess that means the tank is on and Deshaun Watson will indeed be traded:
JJ Watt Released
Trevor Lawrence will need 4-5 months of recovery time from his left shoulder surgery:
Trevor Lawrence Recovery
Lawrence still goes #1 overall IMHO, but who knows, maybe trading up becomes an option? Doubtful.
Lots of stuff happening.
Mike Pouncey Retiring
Maukrice Pouncey Retiring
JJ Watt was released ... guess that means the tank is on and Deshaun Watson will indeed be traded:
JJ Watt Released
Trevor Lawrence will need 4-5 months of recovery time from his left shoulder surgery:
Trevor Lawrence Recovery
Lawrence still goes #1 overall IMHO, but who knows, maybe trading up becomes an option? Doubtful.
Lots of stuff happening.