Pouncey's Both Retired ... and other surprising notes

Lots going on. Both Mike and Maukrice Pouncey retiring:
Mike Pouncey Retiring
Maukrice Pouncey Retiring

JJ Watt was released ... guess that means the tank is on and Deshaun Watson will indeed be traded:
JJ Watt Released

Trevor Lawrence will need 4-5 months of recovery time from his left shoulder surgery:
Trevor Lawrence Recovery

Lawrence still goes #1 overall IMHO, but who knows, maybe trading up becomes an option? Doubtful.

Lots of stuff happening.
 
I’m not exactly clear in your post, are you suggesting that a 4 month (before training camp) recovery time from surgery to Lawrence’s non-throwing shoulder will cause the Jaguars to trade out of that pick?
 
Since it’s his non throwing arm I think Lawrence‘s stock won’t be affected. Interesting stuff thanks for the info.
 
traptses said:
I’m not exactly clear in your post, are you suggesting that a 4 month (before training camp) recovery time from surgery to Lawrence’s non-throwing shoulder will cause the Jaguars to trade out of that pick?
No. I am saying that there was 0% chance of them trading out before ... but raising the question some may ask, whether the Jags would consider trading out now. My opinion is, no, it's still Trevor Lawrence selected #1 overall by the Jags. Hope that clears it up, and sorry for the confusion.
 
Trevor Lawrence retired along with his twin brother because of his surgery because of their shoulder surgeries. Got it.
 
Pouncey was a talented lineman, it was a better pick than many firsts we've made but he still left us with a feeling that he could have offered more, if he had managed to stay healthy long enough. His ties to Hernandez will always sour his reputation but he and his twin made plenty of money out of the NFL so I'm sure he cares not one jot.
 
Digital said:
No. I am saying that there was 0% chance of them trading out before ... but raising the question some may ask, whether the Jags would consider trading out now. My opinion is, no, it's still Trevor Lawrence selected #1 overall by the Jags. Hope that clears it up, and sorry for the confusion.
Would be interesting if Jags selected another QB ie Fields and Jests took Sewell what sort of offers we would get for no 3. A very good bounty could be offered depending on which team was keen.
 
Ozfin said:
Would be interesting if Jags selected another QB ie Fields and Jests took Sewell what sort of offers we would get for no 3. A very good bounty could be offered depending on which team was keen.
No way TL doesn't go #1 to somebody be it trade or Jags...zero chance
 
NFL board, not phins board. We still have boards I thought at least.
 
Digital said:
Lots going on. Both Mike and Maukrice Pouncey retiring:
Mike Pouncey Retiring
Maukrice Pouncey Retiring

JJ Watt was released ... guess that means the tank is on and Deshaun Watson will indeed be traded:
JJ Watt Released

Trevor Lawrence will need 4-5 months of recovery time from his left shoulder surgery:
Trevor Lawrence Recovery

Lawrence still goes #1 overall IMHO, but who knows, maybe trading up becomes an option? Doubtful.

Lots of stuff happening.
If Miami took a chance on Tua so will the other teams as well. It will scary to know that Lawrence would be dropping out of the top 2. This could pretty much rewrite every mock draft.
 
