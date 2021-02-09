Pre Free Agency Mock Draft

This is just off the top of my head. No mock draft simulator was used and no trades.



1-3 Penei Sewell - OT -Oregon

I'm not sold on Jackson being the long term solution at LT. This guy is the best LT prospect in this years draft.



1-18 Alijah Vera-Tucker - OG - USC

I realize that Pac 12 O-linemen get dumped on because of the quality of their conference and I have chosen 2 of them in round 1

This pick is probably going to get my *** BBQ'ed with a flame thrower, but I don't care.

I want the line fixed and with Sewell nailing down LT and Jackson, Hunt and AVT all having position versatility, everything should be covered except Centre.



2-36 Richie Grant - S - UCF

The more tape I see on this guy, the more I like him. Plays both run and pass well. Also can blitz. I don't think he will be around at pick 50



2-50 Amari Rodgers - WR - Clemson

There are more popular receivers we could take with earlier picks, but I like this guy. Gets open and catches the ball well. I don't know about his blocking, but is sturdily built.



3-81 Rhamondre Stevenson - RB - Oklahoma State

Big back who will be a workhorse back at the next level. He is good enough to be picked earlier than this, but if he's here at this pick, he's mine, all mine.



4-117 Payton Turner - Edge - Houston

One of the mid round OT's I like in this draft is Christenson from BYU. I saw him shut down some good pass rushers. However, Turner was the only Edge I saw Christenson struggle against.



6-185 Trevon Grimes - WR - Florida

I think his best football may be ahead of him. I love his size. Good speed for his size. Needs more consistency, but that should come with better coaching.



So there it is. Feel free to constructively criticize and I will try again in March and April.