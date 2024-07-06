 Pre-season Group Position battles: Quarterback | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Pre-season Group Position battles: Quarterback

O.K. my Finheaven Brothers (and at least one Sister out there who I know posts as a brother), we've come to our final group battle, and honestly, I put this one off because the subject has been beaten to death... but I'll try to come up with something fresh.

We all know that Tua is the starter... Tua's contract... blah blah blah... possible hold in... blah blah....tag... (sigh)

So... The backups. McD has openly stated that Mike White has "a better command of this offense", so with the understanding that McDaniel is a technical geek, he is going to go with Mike White over Skyler Thompson unless something changes in camp. There is no way that a mad scientist type coach is going to use a guy with a lesser command of HIS offense. Coach's entire resume is said offense and it's intricacies, so he isn't going to place this team, our playoff chances and his ass in the care of a guy who doesn't get it. He just won't.

So is Skyler dead? Probably, but he has this year's camp to close the gap. If he can't make the leap-- he's the third year, third-string QB who just isn't worth protecting. Good luck Skyler... you'll need it.

...and let's face it. Mike White isn't awful. I mean, he isn't good, but he's been around long enough to know that if he's in the game, his job will be to hand off 60% of the time, and check down when Hill and Waddle are covered. Keep the game in check and don't take any chances until we are behind in 2nd half. He can do that... I think.

So... not much meat on the bones of this one. Well... there is one angle-- UDFA Gavin Hardison.
Normally... when you look at an undrafted, 5 year QB who traveled from a junior college program into a minor program like UTEP... you stop reading right there. No way in Hell... right?
But, it's been a slow week and you press onwards... He's from Hobbes New Mexico... oh boy... even worse, a football wasteland.
What the Hell? He just had Tommy John surgery last year??? Has Grier lost his F'in mind?
Then you see his career completion percentage is very low as well... Is this a bad joke? C'mon Chris, what are you playing at?

Then you watch his film.

Oh my. Off-platform throws. Throws from odd angles. A freaking cannon for an arm... well, at least before he received a transplanted cadaver tendon into his throwing arm. In short, Gavin may be the most entertaining sleeper of all time.

There's no way that he competes for a job this year. I mean, that swayback horse that the Three Stooges saddled had a better chance... but as a thrift store special on the PUP list or on a year long PS hold? Still... probably not, but this will be a blast to watch.

If Hardison's arm returns to what it was, and IF he has the head for this... he could be the best story since Kurt Warner. I won't hold my breath, but this could be very entertaining.

Thanks for putting up with me... maybe I'll see y'all next year!
 
That's the kind of "surprise" which I feel can make being a fan really exciting. LOL
 
I read about Hardison, interesting guy but has a lot of red flags. He will be worth rooting for during TC but with little expectations. I've heard he does have the arm talent we currently do not have (not a shot at Tua by the way, power arm with uncanny release)...should be fun to see late in PS games.

With 9 picks next year we need to use an early day 3 pick for a true developmental QB prospect.

I think Mike White can do the job. He has some experience, albeit with the jest. However, it was starting experience nonetheless and he's won a few games.

If he fills in a few games, hopefully not with Tua playing another 17, I think MW can be serviceable...and with how little we pay him that's fine. If he has to play several games...that'll be disastrous...however, we have some really good weapons around him...but can he perform and release the ball nearly as quick as Tua?

I really hope we never find out!!
 
I would cut White and sign Tannehill. At least I would be confident that we could actually win a game or two in the event of a Tua injury but I know we won’t do it
 
First, my obsession. Grier did not sign Hardison and Mcd and scouts say "Who?"
I had forgotten Hardison existed. First hurdle for him is learning the complexity of the playbook. A killer for many QBs is the mental part. There have been numerous 'average' QBs make a career in the NFL on mental talent. I wonder what his draft position would have been sans injury. No different? R5?
If Skylar hasn't developed some mastery of Mcd's system in his time with Mcd, it IS time to move on.
 
Highzenga said:
I would cut White and sign Tannehill. At least I would be confident that we could actually win a game or two in the event of a Tua injury but I know we won’t do it
Click to expand...
Tanne gonna accept a discount after making $195 million in this league to come play for a team who kicked him to the curb ? No, right? Then I guess we don't even need to get into what a square peg he is for this offense, he'd be a disaster. Sometimes I think people advocating for him to come back here just want to get another season out of their Tannehill jerseys :chuckle:
 
Very entertaining and…. Excellent writing!
 
Golphindolphin said:
Tanne gonna accept a discount after making $195 million in this league to come play for a team who kicked him to the curb ? No, right? Then I guess we don't even need to get into what a square peg he is for this offense, he'd be a disaster. Sometimes I think people advocating for him to come back here just want to get another season out of their Tannehill jerseys :chuckle:
Click to expand...
Well, is anyone going to pay him a $195 Million dollar contract?
How about $100 million dollars?
Still no takers?
How about $25 million?

OK, how about $2 million dollars and he doesn't have to play too many snaps and have a chance to be in the Superbowl, while showing a lot of Dolphins fans how wrong they were about you?

Not a bad way to "ease into retirement".
 
