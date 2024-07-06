Pre-season Group Position battles: Quarterback

O.K. my Finheaven Brothers (and at least one Sister out there who I know posts as a brother), we've come to our final group battle, and honestly, I put this one off because the subject has been beaten to death... but I'll try to come up with something fresh.



We all know that Tua is the starter... Tua's contract... blah blah blah... possible hold in... blah blah....tag... (sigh)



So... The backups. McD has openly stated that Mike White has "a better command of this offense", so with the understanding that McDaniel is a technical geek, he is going to go with Mike White over Skyler Thompson unless something changes in camp. There is no way that a mad scientist type coach is going to use a guy with a lesser command of HIS offense. Coach's entire resume is said offense and it's intricacies, so he isn't going to place this team, our playoff chances and his ass in the care of a guy who doesn't get it. He just won't.



So is Skyler dead? Probably, but he has this year's camp to close the gap. If he can't make the leap-- he's the third year, third-string QB who just isn't worth protecting. Good luck Skyler... you'll need it.



...and let's face it. Mike White isn't awful. I mean, he isn't good, but he's been around long enough to know that if he's in the game, his job will be to hand off 60% of the time, and check down when Hill and Waddle are covered. Keep the game in check and don't take any chances until we are behind in 2nd half. He can do that... I think.



So... not much meat on the bones of this one. Well... there is one angle-- UDFA Gavin Hardison.

Normally... when you look at an undrafted, 5 year QB who traveled from a junior college program into a minor program like UTEP... you stop reading right there. No way in Hell... right?

But, it's been a slow week and you press onwards... He's from Hobbes New Mexico... oh boy... even worse, a football wasteland.

What the Hell? He just had Tommy John surgery last year??? Has Grier lost his F'in mind?

Then you see his career completion percentage is very low as well... Is this a bad joke? C'mon Chris, what are you playing at?



Then you watch his film.



Oh my. Off-platform throws. Throws from odd angles. A freaking cannon for an arm... well, at least before he received a transplanted cadaver tendon into his throwing arm. In short, Gavin may be the most entertaining sleeper of all time.



There's no way that he competes for a job this year. I mean, that swayback horse that the Three Stooges saddled had a better chance... but as a thrift store special on the PUP list or on a year long PS hold? Still... probably not, but this will be a blast to watch.



If Hardison's arm returns to what it was, and IF he has the head for this... he could be the best story since Kurt Warner. I won't hold my breath, but this could be very entertaining.



Thanks for putting up with me... maybe I'll see y'all next year!