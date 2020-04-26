Predict next year's final roster...

One of you guys (you know who you are) who knows this stuff way better than most (including me), predict the final roster next year.

My thing is I literally believe every guy they drafted will make this team, including Perry.

So bring it!
 
My guess below. Ballage, Jakeem Grant, Charles Harris, Taco Charlton, Avery Moss, Sam Eguavoen, Trent Harris, Cordrea Tankersley, Steven Parker among those cut

QB
Ryan Fitzpatrick #14
Tua Tagovailoa #--
Josh Rosen #3
RB
Jordan Howard #--
Matt Breida #--
Myles Gaskin #37
FB
Chandler Cox #38
WR
DeVante Parker #11
Preston Williams #18
Albert Wilson #15
Allen Hurns #17
Isaiah Ford #84
Malcolm Perry #--
TE
Mike Gesicki #88
Durham Smythe #81
Michael Roberts #--
T
Austin Jackson #--
Jesse Davis #77
Julién Davenport #70
G
Ereck Flowers #--
Robert Hunt #--
Solomon Kindley #--
Danny Isidora #65
C
Ted Karras #--
Michael Deiter #63
DL
Christian Wilkins #94
Davon Godchaux #56
Raekwon Davis #--
Jason Strowbridge #--
Zach Sieler #92
EDGE
Kyle Van Noy #--
Shaq Lawson #--
Emmanuel Ogbah #--
Vince Biegel #47
Curtis Weaver #--
LB
Jerome Baker #55
Raekwon McMillan #52
Elandon Roberts #--
Andrew Van Ginkel #43
Kamu Grugier-Hill #--
CB
Xavien Howard #25
Byron Jones #--
Noah Igbinoghene #--
Nik Needham #40
Ken Webster #31
S
Eric Rowe #21
Bobby McCain #28
Brandon Jones #--
Adrian Colbert #36
Clayton Fejedelem #--
K
Jason Sanders #7
P
Matt Haack #2
LS
Blake Ferguson #--
 
3 qb Tua, Rosen, Fitz

4 rb Howard, Breida, Laird, currently on another roster

6 wr Parker, Williams, Wilson, Grant, Ford, (Either Hurns or Jennings)

4 te Gesicki, Smyth, Roberts, currently on another roster

9 ol Davis, Davenport, Deiter, Karras, Flowers, Jackson, Kindley, Hunt, currently on another roster

9 dl Wilkins, Godchaux Sieler, Davis, Ogbah, Lawson, Stowbridge, Weaver, Charlton, currently on another roster

8 lb Baker, McMilliam, Biegle, Van Noy, Van Ginkle, Roberts, Greiger-Hill, Eguavoen

10 db Howard, Bryon Jones, Igbinoghene, Needham, McCain, Rowe, Brandon Jones, Fejedelem, Colbert, Parker.

3 st Haack, Sanders, over drafted long snapper (Ferguson)

That's 53 positional players and 3 special teams specialist and that's not even including counting Cox at fb if the team opts to keep that position on the roster. So I still need to cut at least 3 players. Charlton, Eguaveon and one of the safeties (Colbert or Parker) would be my likely choice. If the team opts to Cox on the roster I would have to choose between carrying 4 tes or 4 additional rbs. Based on last year I'm not sure the offense will use a fb enough to warrant carrying on on the roster. Plus Roberts (the lb) can line up there for a handful of snaps per game too.
 
You've only got 53 listed here. The rosters are expanding to 55 this year, as long as those two extra spots are practice squad eligible each week. Add Grant and one of Harris/Taco and I think this is a damn good guess.
 
Thanks guys. I believe Perry and UDFAs DT Benito Jones, WR Merritt, and DE Render have really good shots, especially Merritt.
 
JRYCRL said:
Thanks guys. I believe Perry and UDFAs DT Benito Jones, WR Merritt, and DE Render have really good shots, especially Merritt.
Click to expand...

I think they're all practice squad options but don't see them on a 53 man roster in 2020.
 
Merritt might just take a spot.. if anyone gets close to Wilsons ability and burst out the slot they will choose youth and to save 9 mil
 
I see them keeping Grant over Wilson.


TFK
 
