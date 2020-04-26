Predict next year's final roster...

3 qb Tua, Rosen, Fitz



4 rb Howard, Breida, Laird, currently on another roster



6 wr Parker, Williams, Wilson, Grant, Ford, (Either Hurns or Jennings)



4 te Gesicki, Smyth, Roberts, currently on another roster



9 ol Davis, Davenport, Deiter, Karras, Flowers, Jackson, Kindley, Hunt, currently on another roster



9 dl Wilkins, Godchaux Sieler, Davis, Ogbah, Lawson, Stowbridge, Weaver, Charlton, currently on another roster



8 lb Baker, McMilliam, Biegle, Van Noy, Van Ginkle, Roberts, Greiger-Hill, Eguavoen



10 db Howard, Bryon Jones, Igbinoghene, Needham, McCain, Rowe, Brandon Jones, Fejedelem, Colbert, Parker.



3 st Haack, Sanders, over drafted long snapper (Ferguson)



That's 53 positional players and 3 special teams specialist and that's not even including counting Cox at fb if the team opts to keep that position on the roster. So I still need to cut at least 3 players. Charlton, Eguaveon and one of the safeties (Colbert or Parker) would be my likely choice. If the team opts to Cox on the roster I would have to choose between carrying 4 tes or 4 additional rbs. Based on last year I'm not sure the offense will use a fb enough to warrant carrying on on the roster. Plus Roberts (the lb) can line up there for a handful of snaps per game too.