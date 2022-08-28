Predict Your Final 53

Adam First
Excellence in Mediocrity
Super Donator
Club Member
- Joined
- Jul 4, 2005
- Messages
- 9,001
- Reaction score
- 4,198
- Age
- 33
- Location
- Port Saint Lucie, FL
Now that the dust is settled and the final preseason game is over, how about we make some roster projections! There has been some very intriguing battles on the back end of the roster and the Dolphins will have a hard time trying to fill in the back end of the roster with some guys who have really shown out this preseason.
My prediction:
QB (3) - Tagovailoa, Bridgewater, Thompson
RB (4) - Edmonds, Mostert, Michel, Gaskin
WR (6) - Hill, Waddle, Wilson, Ezukanma, Sherfield, Bowden
TE/FB (4) - Gesicki, Smythe, Long, Ingold (FB)
T (4) - Armstead, Jackson, Little, Pankey (swing OL)
G (3) - Eichenberg, Hunt, Robert Jones
C (2) - Williams, Dieter
DL (6) - Wilkins, Ogbah, Davis, Sieler, Benito Jones, Gustin
OLB (5) - Ingram, Philips, Van Ginkel, Scarlett, Goode
ILB (4) - Baker, Roberts, Riley, Eguavoen
CB (5) - Howard, Byron Jones, Needham, Crossen, Igbinoghene
S (4) - Holland, Rowe, Brandon Jones, McKinley
ST (3) - Sanders, Morstead, Ferguson
This is all just for fun, of course. Let's see what you think!
