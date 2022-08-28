 Predict Your Final 53 | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Predict Your Final 53

Adam First

Adam First

Excellence in Mediocrity
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jul 4, 2005
Messages
9,001
Reaction score
4,198
Age
33
Location
Port Saint Lucie, FL
Now that the dust is settled and the final preseason game is over, how about we make some roster projections! There has been some very intriguing battles on the back end of the roster and the Dolphins will have a hard time trying to fill in the back end of the roster with some guys who have really shown out this preseason.

My prediction:

QB (3) - Tagovailoa, Bridgewater, Thompson

RB (4) - Edmonds, Mostert, Michel, Gaskin

WR (6) - Hill, Waddle, Wilson, Ezukanma, Sherfield, Bowden

TE/FB (4) - Gesicki, Smythe, Long, Ingold (FB)

T (4) - Armstead, Jackson, Little, Pankey (swing OL)
G (3) - Eichenberg, Hunt, Robert Jones
C (2) - Williams, Dieter

DL (6) - Wilkins, Ogbah, Davis, Sieler, Benito Jones, Gustin

OLB (5) - Ingram, Philips, Van Ginkel, Scarlett, Goode
ILB (4) - Baker, Roberts, Riley, Eguavoen

CB (5) - Howard, Byron Jones, Needham, Crossen, Igbinoghene

S (4) - Holland, Rowe, Brandon Jones, McKinley

ST (3) - Sanders, Morstead, Ferguson


This is all just for fun, of course. Let's see what you think!
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom