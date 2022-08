Predict Your Final 53

Now that the dust is settled and the final preseason game is over, how about we make some roster projections! There has been some very intriguing battles on the back end of the roster and the Dolphins will have a hard time trying to fill in the back end of the roster with some guys who have really shown out this preseason.My prediction:QB (3) - Tagovailoa, Bridgewater, ThompsonRB (4) - Edmonds, Mostert, Michel, GaskinWR (6) - Hill, Waddle, Wilson, Ezukanma, Sherfield, BowdenTE/FB (4) - Gesicki, Smythe, Long, Ingold (FB)T (4) - Armstead, Jackson, Little, Pankey (swing OL)G (3) - Eichenberg, Hunt, Robert JonesC (2) - Williams, DieterDL (6) - Wilkins, Ogbah, Davis, Sieler, Benito Jones, GustinOLB (5) - Ingram, Philips, Van Ginkel, Scarlett, GoodeILB (4) - Baker, Roberts, Riley, EguavoenCB (5) - Howard, Byron Jones, Needham, Crossen, Igbinoghene S (4) - Holland, Rowe, Brandon Jones, McKinleyST (3) - Sanders, Morstead, FergusonThis is all just for fun, of course. Let's see what you think!