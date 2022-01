100% happening after Tua proved to be a complete liability in the inclement weather and blew another later season opportunity.



And I have been a stern Tua supporter / Watson detractor.



Ross wants a real shot at a Ship before he kicks the bucket and is going to drain this organization of assets to get a real QB for the first time in his tenure as owner.



This is not what I would do or want to happen. But it is what is going to happen now.



And we can all thank Tua for that because "if" he was going to be the guy these last 2 games were going to determine it.



I don't even think he got a fair shot really either.



But sailing passes 10 ft over ppls heads, throwing the ball in the dirt on the move and not being able to handle a wet ball.....



I saw enough after the 1st quarter to blatantly see its never going to happen with him in the weather.



F this league though. Like seriously. 10 days of rest vs 5 days of rest and then to officiate the game that poorly on both sides.



They should be ashamed.



I need a new hobby like glass blowing or wood turning. Cause this crap is getting old AF.