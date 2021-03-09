 Prescott fallout | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Prescott fallout

G

GeauxFins2020

Club Member
Joined
Dec 14, 2020
Messages
247
Reaction score
228
Age
55
Location
Near Tampa
Other than having the best agent in the NFL, his contract also makes tagging a QB even more expensive.

However, I would inquire about some of their players, specifically Michael Gallup.

He's in the last year of his contract and he carries a 2 million dollar cap hit this year--which for most teams isn't much, but they're strapped. He's only 25 by one week.

The Cowboys traded for Amari Cooper and drafted CeeDee Lamb in the first round. That's alot of capital in one position. They have a lot of FA on defense. They might be compelled to make a deal.

Getting a player with a year left on his contract is good business...you either pay him, tag him, or get comped if he walks.
 
F

Finsup4ever

Active Roster
Joined
Jan 19, 2020
Messages
709
Reaction score
897
Age
45
Location
28601
First move the Cowboys should make is look to offload Zeke and his contract. Pollard can give them most of what Zeke can, without the cost.

I think they have their one perfect opportunity to unload Zeke. Urban Meyer coached Zeke at Ohio State, the two of them really like each other, Jacksonville has a ton of cap space, and they are getting ready to start a rookie QB where a RB like Zeke can help take the pressure off.
 
