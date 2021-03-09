Prescott fallout

Other than having the best agent in the NFL, his contract also makes tagging a QB even more expensive.



However, I would inquire about some of their players, specifically Michael Gallup.



He's in the last year of his contract and he carries a 2 million dollar cap hit this year--which for most teams isn't much, but they're strapped. He's only 25 by one week.



The Cowboys traded for Amari Cooper and drafted CeeDee Lamb in the first round. That's alot of capital in one position. They have a lot of FA on defense. They might be compelled to make a deal.



Getting a player with a year left on his contract is good business...you either pay him, tag him, or get comped if he walks.