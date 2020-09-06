Preston Williams set to play week one. Howard not sure

Danny
Xavien Howard DB, Miami Dolphins
Dolphins CB Xavien Howard (knee) isn't sure if he'll play in Week 1.
Coach Brian Flores said Howard is "trending in the right direction." It's looking like Howard's status could end up a gametime decision. Howard made only five appearances in a lost 2019. The Dolphins are counting on him staying healthy opposite Byron Jones.
Source: ESPN
Sep 6, 2020, 10:55 AM ET
Preston Williams WR, Miami Dolphins
Preston Williams (knee) is expected to play in Week 1.
Williams practiced on a limited basis at Dolphins camp. This confirms he’s on track to play coming off last year’s torn ACL. We’ve seen reports Williams could open the season on a snap count, and he’s looking doubtful to see his 85 percent snap rate before landing on IR. The Dolphins have a shy-away matchup with the Patriots in Week 1.
Source: ESPN
Sep 6, 2020, 11:12 AM ET