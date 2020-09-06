Preston Williams set to play week one. Howard not sure

Xavien Howard DB, Miami Dolphins


Dolphins CB Xavien Howard (knee) isn't sure if he'll play in Week 1.

Coach Brian Flores said Howard is "trending in the right direction." It's looking like Howard's status could end up a gametime decision. Howard made only five appearances in a lost 2019. The Dolphins are counting on him staying healthy opposite Byron Jones.

Source: ESPN

Sep 6, 2020, 10:55 AM ET

Preston Williams WR, Miami Dolphins


Preston Williams (knee) is expected to play in Week 1.

Williams practiced on a limited basis at Dolphins camp. This confirms he’s on track to play coming off last year’s torn ACL. We’ve seen reports Williams could open the season on a snap count, and he’s looking doubtful to see his 85 percent snap rate before landing on IR. The Dolphins have a shy-away matchup with the Patriots in Week 1.

Source: ESPN

Sep 6, 2020, 11:12 AM ET
 
I predict this will be Howard's last year with Miami
Depends how he plays (or not) this year, I would say.

Dead cap would still be nearly 7 mil next year. If he plays well, I guess you could find a trade partner.

If he spends half the season on IR again, you could be right.
 
I predict this will be Howard's last year with Miami
I think one way or another Howard is gone if he doesn’t return to Pro Bowl form. I would prefer a trade as the out in his contract is in 2022, but realistically he might just be released. I think it is $6.7M vs $2.8M dead cap if he is released in 2021.
 
