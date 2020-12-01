Preston Williams!!

I think he’s eligible to practice this week what do folks think? This has been a mysterious injury as usual with this regime. Maybe not mysterious but hush, hush. First it was not believed to be serious, then more serious than thought so he goes to IR. Then Dolphins believe he is lost for the season. Then Dolphins are hoping to get him back at some point. He even had a cryptic tweet about “plotting” (I’m probably just stirring the pot but anyway).

Guess we’ll find out tomorrow. Not a Great player but what I think in our current situation a pretty important one. It would be a good sign if he’s at least there tomorrow.
 
I have been up and down with this kid for the past 2 years. And when we lost him this year I thought well we should still be on with out him.

I will admit I think I was completely wrong. He is definitely missed in this offense. If hes fully healthy we need him down the stretch.
 
putting someone on IR allows you to put someone else on the roster instead, even if it's just for 3 weeks. i guess that factored into the decision as well.
 
DolfanISS said:
I think he’s eligible to practice this week what do folks think? This has been a mysterious injury as usual with this regime. Maybe not mysterious but hush, hush. First it was not believed to be serious, then more serious than thought so he goes to IR. Then Dolphins believe he is lost for the season. Then Dolphins are hoping to get him back at some point. He even had a cryptic tweet about “plotting” (I’m probably just stirring the pot but anyway).

Guess we’ll find out tomorrow. Not a Great player but what I think in our current situation a pretty important one. It would be a good sign if he’s at least there tomorrow.
Don’t like him, but at this point he’s better than we currently have right now.

with that said, he’ll probably come down with COVID before the game
 
EasyRider said:
Don’t like him, but at this point he’s better than we currently have right now.

with that said, he’ll probably come down with COVID before the game
I don’t think he’ll play this week, it would just be nice if he’s back at practice.
 
DolfanISS said:
I don’t think he’ll play this week, it would just be nice if he’s back at practice.
I'm cool with him taking another week or two. But down the stretch especially against the Pat's raiders and bills we could use him. Hell the chiefs too but idk if he will be ready by then
 
I'm a Gators fan so I'm hoping for Callaway to get more involved in the offense in the coming weeks because he's a much needed burner. I'm just not sure how much of the playbook he's been able to pick up so far. He obviously can't play much if he doesn't know what he's doing out there in the offense.
With that being said, I thought Preston was out for the year but if he can come back then that could be big for us and very good for Tua as he looked like Tua's favorite target out there before he got hurt. He was killing Arizona pre injury in that game. Preston is not a great player but he's good, he's got chemistry with Tua and he's a hell of a lot better than Grant on the other side of Parker. Jakeem is a 4th or 5th wide receiver/ gadget player/ returner. He has no business starting on an NFL team.
 
