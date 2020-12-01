Preston Williams!!

I'm a Gators fan so I'm hoping for Callaway to get more involved in the offense in the coming weeks because he's a much needed burner. I'm just not sure how much of the playbook he's been able to pick up so far. He obviously can't play much if he doesn't know what he's doing out there in the offense.

With that being said, I thought Preston was out for the year but if he can come back then that could be big for us and very good for Tua as he looked like Tua's favorite target out there before he got hurt. He was killing Arizona pre injury in that game. Preston is not a great player but he's good, he's got chemistry with Tua and he's a hell of a lot better than Grant on the other side of Parker. Jakeem is a 4th or 5th wide receiver/ gadget player/ returner. He has no business starting on an NFL team.