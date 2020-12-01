Preston Williams!!

DolfanISS
I think he’s eligible to practice this week what do folks think? This has been a mysterious injury as usual with this regime. Maybe not mysterious but hush, hush. First it was not believed to be serious, then more serious than thought so he goes to IR. Then Dolphins believe he is lost for the season. Then Dolphins are hoping to get him back at some point. He even had a cryptic tweet about “plotting” (I’m probably just stirring the pot but anyway).
Guess we’ll find out tomorrow. Not a Great player but what I think in our current situation a pretty important one. It would be a good sign if he’s at least there tomorrow.
