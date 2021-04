I used to believe you needed a top defense and a decent offense to win a SB. While I still believe that you need a very good defense to win a SB. It now takes a top tier offense to win a SB. The rules in the league today are set up to favor the offense and if you don’t have the talent on offense to take advantage of these rules, you aren’t likely going to make the playoffs, much less win a SB.



To beat teams like the Chiefs and Bucs, you have to have an offense who can out score them and a defense that can hold them under 30 points.