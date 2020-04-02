Pricepoint of players

I just read that Tunsil is seeking to be the highest paid linemen. I know we are desperate for tackles, but maybe this was indeed a good decision. It seems now-a-days if you develop your draft talent, you can't afford to keep them. You almost want good players, not elite, just to be able to sign and keep them, or you have to rotate players every four years. Do you all think this was a good decision?
 
In our situation it was good if we nail the draft
 
Good decision? Depends on the players we end up getting with those picks. You have to be smart about who you pay and at what position. I personally wouldn't pay a HB unless its a HOF talent like Adrian Peterson even than I wouldn't pay him past a certain age. I don't think an elite LT is as important as it used to be so making one the highest paid at his position is probably not necessary. Especially if he's asking for borderline QB money. It's not like in the old days where your best pass rusher lined up opposite the LT, nowadays elite pass rusher's is moved around all over.
 
The Texans own doing. When a team trades two 1st round picks and a 2nd for a player, that player's agent has the team by the balls when it comes to negotiating a new contact.
 
