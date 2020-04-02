Pricepoint of players

OmegaPhinsFan
I just read that Tunsil is seeking to be the highest paid linemen. I know we are desperate for tackles, but maybe this was indeed a good decision. It seems now-a-days if you develop your draft talent, you can't afford to keep them. You almost want good players, not elite, just to be able to sign and keep them, or you have to rotate players every four years. Do you all think this was a good decision?