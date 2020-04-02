Pricepoint of players

Good decision? Depends on the players we end up getting with those picks. You have to be smart about who you pay and at what position. I personally wouldn't pay a HB unless its a HOF talent like Adrian Peterson even than I wouldn't pay him past a certain age. I don't think an elite LT is as important as it used to be so making one the highest paid at his position is probably not necessary. Especially if he's asking for borderline QB money. It's not like in the old days where your best pass rusher lined up opposite the LT, nowadays elite pass rusher's is moved around all over.