Print tHis Out and Tape It In Tua's Locker - Total DISS

Ranking the top NFL quarterbacks in 12 skills: Surprises, snubs, risers and the best of the best

We stacked the best NFL quarterbacks in different areas of the game, from arm strength to field vision. Where do Patrick Mahomes, Tom Brady and Lamar Jackson finish No. 1?
Wow. Not a single Tua anywhere in the article though they minutely reference him in the compete portion. I know Tua doesn't need billboard material for motivation but I can;t wait until next year when all of these writers are acting like they thought Tua was going to be good all along....
 
I've seen rankings where he's outside the top 30, so I don't doubt he wouldn't be listed there. It's a prove it league and this is his year to do it.
 
It's amazing the disrespect, not just for Tua, but much of the Miami team. That a recent NFL.COM article didn't list the Dolphins defense in the top 10 is another example.

On the flip side, this could be something that motivates some players.
 
I'm sure it does motivate them. They all look and take pride if they are ranked high.
 
Tua has to prove it this year and he'll get more props. All signs are looking like he's up to the challenge
 
Looks like there is a rose-colored glasses shortage. Finheaven must have bought them up. 🤣
 
I love that they are right behind Allen all the way yet stats suggest he hasn’t gotten better at protecting the football

stats show Buff is better than the league average at recovering his fumbles
 
If you are watching ESPN for anything other than live programming, you’re doing it wrong.
 
Reality check of all the talent at QB position in the NFL.
 
To be fair, it has improved at Tennessee. I still watch all his games and has gotten slightly better there. Still not on Tua’s level.
 
