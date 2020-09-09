Prisco's Pick

Bopkin02

Bopkin02

Seasoned Veteran
Joined
Feb 25, 2003
Messages
1,668
Reaction score
994
Age
52
Location
East Petersburg, PA
www.cbssports.com

Pete Prisco's NFL Week 1 picks: Chiefs rout Texans, Saints spoil Brady's Bucs debut, Bengals upset Chargers

Prisco reveals his NFL picks for Week 1, including why the Rams will beat the loaded Cowboys
www.cbssports.com www.cbssports.com

So, I generally don't invest a whole lot in what prognosticators say about upcoming games, because anything can happen, and I know it's just for fun.
What jumped out at me, however, in Prisco's forecast of Sunday's game @NE, was his last line.
While we may not be there yet, he is acknowledging what we all seem to know. Our time is coming- and people better be ready.
 
BigNastyFish

BigNastyFish

Super Donator
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Sep 17, 2012
Messages
8,915
Reaction score
17,564
Bopkin02 said:
www.cbssports.com

Pete Prisco's NFL Week 1 picks: Chiefs rout Texans, Saints spoil Brady's Bucs debut, Bengals upset Chargers

Prisco reveals his NFL picks for Week 1, including why the Rams will beat the loaded Cowboys
www.cbssports.com www.cbssports.com

So, I generally don't invest a whole lot in what prognosticators say about upcoming games, because anything can happen, and I know it's just for fun.
What jumped out at me, however, in Prisco's forecast of Sunday's game @NE, was his last line.
While we may not be there yet, he is acknowledging what we all seem to know. Our time is coming- and people better be ready.
Click to expand...
Overall I think that's a pretty fair assessment down the line...

Our game is almost a 50/50 proposition.

BUT ------------ the great unknowns in the mix are just immense!

Bottom line -- no one really has a clue as to what to expect!

:lol:
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom