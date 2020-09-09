Prisco's Pick

Pete Prisco's NFL Week 1 picks: Chiefs rout Texans, Saints spoil Brady's Bucs debut, Bengals upset Chargers Prisco reveals his NFL picks for Week 1, including why the Rams will beat the loaded Cowboys

So, I generally don't invest a whole lot in what prognosticators say about upcoming games, because anything can happen, and I know it's just for fun.What jumped out at me, however, in Prisco's forecast of Sunday's game @NE, was his last line.While we may not be there yet, he is acknowledging what we all seem to know. Our time is coming- and people better be ready.