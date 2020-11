Fin Fan in Cali said: NFL Pro Bowl Vote | Pro Bowl Date, News & Results | NFL.com The official source for NFL news, video highlights, fantasy football, game-day coverage, schedules, stats, scores and more.

Please vote for our players when you get a chance. If we don't give them the props that they deserve who will? Please vote for our players when you get a chance. If we don't give them the props that they deserve who will? Click to expand...

The reality is, pro bowl nods are as much name recognition, and popularity contests, as they are about who the actual best players may be. Selections also, usually, lag a year behind performance..That said, I will vote for who I think is most deserving, whether that be a beloved Dolphin or not.Sorry if that irritates some, but it's only fair. It pi$$es me off when someone gets the nod over one of our guys that is more deserving, so it would be hypocritical to do otherwise.