Pro Football Focus Dolphins Week 1 ReFocused

People need to calm down when it comes to Raekwon Davis. This was what would normally be his first preseason game. He got beat.. so did others on the d-line, some with much more experience. Just remember rookie seasons are just establishing a players base and then you go from there seeing if they're building on their strengths and correcting some of their problem areas It's unrealistic to expect most rookies to not look bad at times, you just want to see how they take to coaching (if they get decent coaching) to correct) those issues.