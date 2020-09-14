Pro Football Focus Dolphins Week 1 ReFocused

Tailgun
NFL Week 1 PFF ReFocused: New England Patriots 21, Miami Dolphins 11
Excerpts (emphasis mine):
"The Patriots’ offensive line also largely had its way with Miami’s defensive front, controlling the line of scrimmage and answering some of the questions that surrounded it entering the year.
"On the other side of the ball, Ryan Fitzpatrick was picked off three times by the Patriots' defense, with Stephon Gilmore gaining some measure of revenge for what was his worst game last season. Fitzpatrick was a little unfortunate at times, but his offensive line held up, which is a good sign for him and the Dolphins going forward. The unit surrendered just four combined pressures on the day."
ROOKIE WATCH
"Obviously, Tua Tagovailoa didn't make it onto the field, but Miami had plenty of draft picks to feature. Austin Jackson played all game at left tackle and had a solid debut, particularly in pass protection. We expected Jackson’s transition to the NFL to be a little bumpy, given his lack of consistency in college, so this was an encouraging performance. Fellow first-rounder Noah Igbinoghene also featured plenty, seeing 33 defensive snaps. He won't grade out well due to some iffy run fits against a team that was throwing some creative looks at the Dolphins' defense.
"Second-rounder Raekwon Davis saw 27 snaps, all but four of which were run plays. And like Igbinoghene, he struggled, getting manhandled at times by the New England offensive line."
