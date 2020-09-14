Pro Football Focus Dolphins Week 1 ReFocused

Tailgun

Tailgun

John Edwards
Joined
Mar 17, 2006
Messages
737
Reaction score
265
Location
Eastern PA
NFL Week 1 PFF ReFocused: New England Patriots 21, Miami Dolphins 11

Excerpts (emphasis mine):

"The Patriots’ offensive line also largely had its way with Miami’s defensive front, controlling the line of scrimmage and answering some of the questions that surrounded it entering the year.

"On the other side of the ball, Ryan Fitzpatrick was picked off three times by the Patriots' defense, with Stephon Gilmore gaining some measure of revenge for what was his worst game last season. Fitzpatrick was a little unfortunate at times, but his offensive line held up, which is a good sign for him and the Dolphins going forward. The unit surrendered just four combined pressures on the day."

ROOKIE WATCH

"Obviously, Tua Tagovailoa didn't make it onto the field, but Miami had plenty of draft picks to feature. Austin Jackson played all game at left tackle and had a solid debut, particularly in pass protection. We expected Jackson’s transition to the NFL to be a little bumpy, given his lack of consistency in college, so this was an encouraging performance. Fellow first-rounder Noah Igbinoghene also featured plenty, seeing 33 defensive snaps. He won't grade out well due to some iffy run fits against a team that was throwing some creative looks at the Dolphins' defense.

"Second-rounder Raekwon Davis saw 27 snaps, all but four of which were run plays. And like Igbinoghene, he struggled, getting manhandled at times by the New England offensive line."
 
circumstances

circumstances

Starter
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Mar 12, 2006
Messages
7,984
Reaction score
8,125
Already posted yesterday here:

PFF NFL Week 1 ReFocused: New England Patriots 21, Miami Dolphins 11

Obviously, Tua Tagovailoa didn't make it onto the field, but Miami had plenty of draft picks to feature. Austin Jackson played all game at left tackle and had a solid debut, particularly in pass protection. We expected Jackson’s transition to the NFL to be a little bumpy, given his lack of...
finheaven.com finheaven.com
 
G

gregorygrant83

Finheaven VIP
Joined
Mar 23, 2009
Messages
7,594
Reaction score
3,703
People need to calm down when it comes to Raekwon Davis. This was what would normally be his first preseason game. He got beat.. so did others on the d-line, some with much more experience. Just remember rookie seasons are just establishing a players base and then you go from there seeing if they're building on their strengths and correcting some of their problem areas It's unrealistic to expect most rookies to not look bad at times, you just want to see how they take to coaching (if they get decent coaching) to correct) those issues.
 
H

hoops

Tua time!
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Jul 18, 2008
Messages
64,578
Reaction score
15,420
Location
richmond va
gregorygrant83 said:
People need to calm down when it comes to Raekwon Davis. This was what would normally be his first preseason game. He got beat.. so did others on the d-line, some with much more experience. Just remember rookie seasons are just establishing a players base and then you go from there seeing if they're building on their strengths and correcting some of their problem areas It's unrealistic to expect most rookies to not look bad at times, you just want to see how they take to coaching (if they get decent coaching) to correct) those issues.
Click to expand...
I’m not gonna say much yet cause that is a tough position to play as a rookie and there was no game reps even prior but he did an awful lot of jumping on piles Sunday.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom